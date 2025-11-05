Knicks vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN, FDSN, and MSG

The New York Knicks (4-3) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3) after winning four straight home games. The Knicks are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -5.5 229.5 -225 +188

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (57.8%)

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Knicks are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have two wins against the spread in seven games this season.

Knicks games have gone over the total four times this season.

The Timberwolves have gone over the point total 71.4% of the time this year (five of seven games with a set point total).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson averages 29 points, 3.4 boards and 5.6 assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20.4 points, 13.1 boards and 3.1 assists.

Mikal Bridges averages 16.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

OG Anunoby averages 17.1 points, 5.7 boards and 2.6 assists, shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 6.2 points, 7.2 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 38.9% from the field.

Timberwolves Leaders

Per game, Julius Randle provides the Timberwolves 26 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jaden McDaniels averages 18.6 points, 4.1 boards and 2 assists. He is also sinking 53.8% of his shots from the field and 46.2% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 15.1 points, 3.6 boards and 4 assists. He is making 44% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per contest (sixth in league).

The Timberwolves receive 10.3 points per game from Rudy Gobert, plus 9.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Per game, Naz Reid provides the Timberwolves 12.7 points, 5.1 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.