Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Same Game Parlay Today: Picks and SGP for Game 5

NBA Finals Game 5 Same Game Parlay at a Glance

Josh Hart 8+ Rebounds (-164)

Victor Wembanyama 6+ First Quarter Points (-300)

Victor Wembanyama 3+ Blocks (-300)

The Knicks have a chance to win an NBA title tonight when they visit the Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

What should you expect from tonight's game?

Using the NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook as well as our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA, here's my favorite Same Game Parlay to target.

You can also check out our player news page to stay up to date with injury news.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5: SGP, Best Bets and Picks

To Record 8+ Rebounds To Record 8+ Rebounds Josh Hart -164 View more odds in Sportsbook

Josh Hart has been one of the NBA's best rebounding guards for several years, and he's averaging 8.8 rebounds per game during the 2026 playoffs. He's snagged at least eight boards in three of four games in the Finals, including a huge 15-rebound outing in the series opener.

He's also seeing big minutes. After dealing with foul trouble in Games 1 and 2, Hart has played 33 and 35 minutes the last two games.

Despite having to compete for boards with some huge size in this series, Hart has shown he can clean the glass, and I like him to notch at least eight rebounds in Game 5.

1st Quarter - To Score 6+ Points 1st Quarter - To Score 6+ Points Victor Wembanyama -320 View more odds in Sportsbook

The second half of Game 4 was a gut punch for the Spurs -- Victor Wembanyama in particular as Wemby struggled for much of the half and missed two crucial free throws late.

I think he'll come out super aggressively tonight in an effort to right the ship and keep the San Antonio Spurs' season alive.

As I laid out in my NBA best bets article, the Spurs have dominated the New York Knicks in the first quarter all series long, with Wemby being a big part of that.

Wemby usually plays between eight to 10 first-quarter minutes, and with how the last game ended for him, I think he'll be looking to make a statement right from the jump.

To Record 3+ Blocks To Record 3+ Blocks Victor Wembanyama -270 View more odds in Sportsbook

Sticking with the theme of an aggressive, locked-in Wemby, I am backing him to notch at least three blocks.

Wembanyama has recorded at least three blocks in every game in this series. It's been a great matchup for him in that regard as the Knicks are a team that relies on a lot of paint points, and with Wemby spending a lot of time guarding Hart, he's been able to roam and be waiting at the bucket on a lot of New York's drives.

As long as Wemby can avoid foul trouble -- something he's been able to do all series -- the two Wemby legs of this SGP should hit, which is why each of those legs is at the odds they're at.

SGP Odds at Publication: +181

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

