Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 5 Prediction: Best Bets and Picks for Today (June 13)

Game 5 NBA Finals Best Bets at a Glance

Spurs First Quarter Spread -2.5

Under 216.5 Points

After one of the craziest games in NBA Finals history, the Knicks and Spurs tangle today in Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

Will the Knicks close it out on the road or will the Spurs force a Game 6?

Here's the betting odds for tonight as well as our prediction and analysis.

All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NBA Prediction and Picks for Game 5: Spurs vs Knicks

1st Quarter Spread 1st Quarter Spread San Antonio Spurs -2.5 -102 View more odds in Sportsbook

The San Antonio Spurs have owned the first quarter in this series. After that, things get a little shaky for them, but they've dominated the opening stanza, leading by at least 10 points at some point in the first quarter of every game this series.

While the Spurs controlling this first quarter this much is likely a little flukey, San Antonio has been an elite first-quarter team all season long. For the campaign, the Spurs have the second-best first-quarter net rating (+14.7) -- well above the New York Knicks' +3.8 clip.

Will the Spurs' devastating Game 4 loss drag over into Game 5, leading to a slow start for San Antonio? It very well could. However, the Spurs have shown immense resilience time after time in these playoffs, and the two days between Games 4 and 5 should help them recover mentally a bit better than if it was just one day between games.

I like San Antonio to start fast again today.

Total Points Under Jun 14 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In Game 4, the Knicks (46.9% 3P%) and Spurs (39.5% 3P%) both shot it really well from three -- and the game ended up with just 213 total points.

Through four games, only one contest (Game 3) has gone over 216.5 points. The two games in San Antonio have gone way under this line, with 200 total points in Game 1 and 209 total points in Game 2.

With all that is on the line tonight -- elimination for one side and an NBA title for the other -- I think we'll see some nerves and cagey play, similar to what we saw in the first two games of the series.

The under is the side I want to be on.

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.