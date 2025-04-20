Knicks vs. Pistons NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 21

Knicks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, April 21, 2025

Monday, April 21, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage:

The New York Knicks are 6.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on Monday, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Detroit Pistons. The Knicks have a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 222 points.

Knicks vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -6.5 222 -260 +215

Knicks vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (68.1%)

Knicks vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread in a game 40 times this season (40-41-1).

Against the spread, the Pistons are 42-36-4 this season.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 43 times.

Pistons games this season have gone over the total in 42 of 82 opportunities (51.2%).

New York has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 21 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 19 times in 41 opportunities in road games.

When it comes to over/unders, the Knicks hit the over more often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total 23 times in 41 opportunities this season (56.1%). In road games, they have hit the over 20 times in 41 opportunities (48.8%).

Detroit has been better against the spread on the road (23-16-2) than at home (19-20-2) this year.

Pistons games have gone above the over/under 48.8% of the time at home (20 of 41), and 53.7% of the time away (22 of 41).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 52.6% from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Josh Hart is averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 assists and 9.6 boards.

Jalen Brunson averages 26 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per game.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby is averaging 18 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 26.1 points, 6.1 boards and 9.1 assists per contest. He is also draining 46.9% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is draining 69.2% of his shots from the floor (second in league).

The Pistons receive 13.7 points per game from Tobias Harris, plus 5.9 boards and 2.2 assists.

Per game, Malik Beasley gives the Pistons 16.3 points, 2.6 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Dennis Schroder averages 13.1 points, 2.6 boards and 5.4 assists. He is draining 40.6% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

