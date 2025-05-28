Knicks vs. Pacers Eastern Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 29

Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025

Thursday, May 29, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The New York Knicks are 4.5-point favorites in a decisive Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The Pacers lead the series 3-1. The point total for the matchup is set at 222.5.

Knicks vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -4.5 222.5 -194 +162

Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (65.9%)

Knicks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 40 times this season (40-41-1).

Against the spread, the Pacers are 37-43-2 this year.

Knicks games have gone over the total 43 times this season.

Pacers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 44 times in 82 opportunities (53.7%).

New York has a better record against the spread in home games (21-19-1) than it does in road games (19-22-0).

The Knicks have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of home games (56.1%) than away games (48.8%).

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .463 (19-21-1). On the road, it is .439 (18-22-1).

Both at home (22 of 41) and on the road (22 of 41), the Pacers' games have gone over (in terms of the over/under) 53.7% of the time.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 52.6% from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

Josh Hart is averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 assists and 9.6 boards.

Jalen Brunson averages 26 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists, shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from downtown, with 2.3 made treys per game.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby is averaging 18 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.9 blocked shots.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists. He is also sinking 47.3% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per game.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is also draining 51.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is draining 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 treys.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 16.1 points, 5.3 boards and 1.9 assists. He is draining 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 34% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

The Pacers get 9.1 points per game from T.J. McConnell, plus 2.4 boards and 4.4 assists.

