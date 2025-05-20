Knicks vs. Pacers Eastern Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 21

Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Indiana Pacers are 4.5-point underdogs for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.

Knicks vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -4.5 223.5 -194 +162

Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (65.9%)

Knicks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 40 times over 82 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Pacers are 37-43-2 this season.

This season, 43 of the Knicks' games have gone over the point total.

The Pacers have hit the over 53.7% of the time this season (44 of 82 games with a set point total).

New York has a better record against the spread at home (21-19-1) than it does on the road (19-22-0).

The Knicks have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of games at home (56.1%) than away games (48.8%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.463, 19-21-1 record) than away (.439, 18-22-1).

Both at home (22 of 41) and away (22 of 41), the Pacers' games have finished over (in terms of the over/under) 53.7% of the time.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.4 points, 3.1 assists and 12.8 rebounds.

Josh Hart is averaging 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.6 points, 3.2 boards and 3.7 assists.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 18 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 boards and 9.2 assists for the Pacers.

Per game, Pascal Siakam provides the Pacers 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He is draining 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 treys.

Per game, Bennedict Mathurin gets the Pacers 16.1 points, 5.3 boards and 1.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, T.J. McConnell gives the Pacers 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

