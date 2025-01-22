Kings vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 22

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

The Sacramento Kings (22-20) are 8-point favorites as they try to build on a six-game home winning streak when they take on the Golden State Warriors (21-21) on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA. The matchup has an over/under of 229 points.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -8 229 -334 +270

Kings vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (68.3%)

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Kings have compiled a 17-23-2 record against the spread this season.

The Warriors are 19-22-1 against the spread this season.

This season, 23 of the Kings' games have gone over the point total.

Warriors games this season have eclipsed the over/under 42.9% of the time (18 out of 42 games with a set point total).

Sacramento has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered nine times in 24 games when playing at home, and it has covered eight times in 18 games on the road.

The Kings have gone over the total in 13 of 24 home games (54.2%). They've fared better on the road, going over the total in 10 of 18 matchups (55.6%).

Golden State's winning percentage against the spread at home is .409 (9-13-0). Away, it is .500 (10-9-1).

In terms of the over/under, Warriors games have finished over more often at home (11 of 22, 50%) than on the road (seven of 20, 35%).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.8 points, 14.2 boards and 6.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

De'Aaron Fox averages 25.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 21.5 points, 3.8 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the field.

Malik Monk is averaging 17.6 points, 3.6 boards and 5.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Keegan Murray is averaging 11.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 22.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He is also draining 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 4.4 triples per contest (first in league).

The Warriors are getting 15.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game from Dennis Schroder.

Andrew Wiggins averages 16.8 points, 4.5 boards and 2.3 assists. He is making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

The Warriors get 8.4 points per game from Trayce Jackson-Davis, plus 6.5 boards and 2.2 assists.

Buddy Hield's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is making 41.7% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.7 treys.

