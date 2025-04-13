Kings vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

Kings vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and AZFamily

The Phoenix Suns (36-45) visit the Sacramento Kings (39-42) after losing seven road games in a row. The Kings are heavy favorites by 15.5 points in the contest, which tips at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 13, 2025. The matchup's point total is set at 222.5.

Kings vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -15.5 222.5 -1205 +750

Kings vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (67.1%)

Kings vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Kings are 35-43-3 against the spread this season.

The Suns have 29 wins against the spread in 81 games this season.

This season, Kings games have hit the over 44 times.

Suns games this season have hit the over on 43 of 81 set point totals (53.1%).

Sacramento sports a worse record against the spread at home (15-24-1) than it does in away games (20-19-2).

When playing at home, the Kings go over the total 60% of the time (24 of 40 games). They've hit the over in 48.8% of away games (20 of 41 contests).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Phoenix has a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-25-2 record) than on the road (.375, 15-25-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Suns' games have finished above the over/under at home (46.3%, 19 of 41) than away (60%, 24 of 40).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.1 points, 6 assists and 13.9 boards.

DeMar DeRozan averages 22.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Zach LaVine is averaging 23.4 points, 4.2 assists and 4.3 boards.

Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 6.7 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.5% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 10.3 points, 2 assists and 7.7 boards.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest. He is also draining 46.1% of his shots from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Per game, Tyus Jones provides the Suns 10.2 points, 2.4 boards and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Bradley Beal's numbers on the season are 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He is sinking 49.7% of his shots from the field and 38.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 4.7 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He is draining 42.6% of his shots from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 treys.

Nick Richards averages 9.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He is sinking 59.1% of his shots from the floor.

