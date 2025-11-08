NHL
Kings vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 9
The Los Angeles Kings are among the NHL squads in action on Sunday, up against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kings vs Penguins Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (6-5-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (9-4-2)
- Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-172)
|Penguins (+142)
|6.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kings win (64%)
Kings vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -176 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +142.
Kings vs Penguins Over/Under
- The over/under for the Kings versus Penguins matchup on Nov. 9 has been set at 6.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.
Kings vs Penguins Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is the underdog, +142 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -172 favorite despite being on the road.