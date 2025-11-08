Kings vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 9

The Los Angeles Kings are among the NHL squads in action on Sunday, up against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Kings vs Penguins Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (6-5-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (9-4-2)

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Sunday, November 9, 2025 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-172) Penguins (+142) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (64%)

Kings vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -176 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +142.

Kings vs Penguins Over/Under

The over/under for the Kings versus Penguins matchup on Nov. 9 has been set at 6.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.

Kings vs Penguins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +142 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -172 favorite despite being on the road.

