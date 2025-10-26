Kings vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26

Kings vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Sunday, October 26, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA

The Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) hit the road in Pacific Division action against the Sacramento Kings (1-1) on Sunday, October 26, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET. The Lakers are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5.

Kings vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -1.5 230.5 -118 +100

Kings vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (58.7%)

Kings vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers compiled a 45-35-2 record against the spread last season.

The Kings had an ATS record of 12-14 as underdogs of 1.5 points or greater last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 41 times in Lakers games.

There were 44 Kings games (out of 82) that went over the total last season.

Against the spread last season, Los Angeles played better when playing at home, covering 27 times in 41 home games, and 18 times in 41 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, Sacramento had a lower winning percentage at home (.366, 15-25-1 record) than on the road (.488, 20-19-2).

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James put up 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists last year. He also sank 51.3% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Austin Reaves recorded 20.2 points, 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists per game last season. He also averaged 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Luka Doncic's stats last season included 28.2 points, 8.2 boards and 7.7 assists per contest. He made 45% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.5 triples.

Rui Hachimura recorded 13.1 points, 5 boards and 1.4 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Deandre Ayton put up 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He drained 56.6% of his shots from the field.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis posted 19.1 points last season, plus 6 assists and 13.9 boards.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers last season were 22.2 points, 3.9 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Zach LaVine put up 23.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists, shooting 51.1% from the field and 44.6% from beyond the arc (second in league), with 3.2 made treys per game (10th in NBA).

Russell Westbrook posted 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists, shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Malik Monk posted 17.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.8 boards.

