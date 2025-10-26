Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Sunday, October 26, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: KUNP and FDSSC

The Portland Trail Blazers (1-1) are 8-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Clippers (1-1) at Intuit Dome on Sunday, October 26, 2025. The game begins at 9 p.m. ET on KUNP and FDSSC. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -8 224.5 -310 +250

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (80.8%)

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Clippers covered 46 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.

As 8-point underdogs or more, the Trail Blazers went 14-11-1 against the spread last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 39 times in Clippers games.

Out of 82 Trail Blazers games last year, 40 went over the total.

Against the spread last season, Los Angeles played better when playing at home, covering 28 times in 41 home games, and 18 times in 41 road games.

Against the spread, Portland performed better at home (24-17-0) than away (22-18-1) last season.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden put up 22.8 points last season, plus 5.8 boards and 8.7 assists.

Per game, Ivica Zubac collected 16.8 points, 12.6 boards and 2.7 assists. He also delivered 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Chris Paul's stats last season included 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He made 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 treys.

Brook Lopez's numbers last season were 13 points, 5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He made 50.9% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 treys.

Bradley Beal collected 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He drained 49.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Damian Lillard posted 24.9 points, 4.7 boards and 7.1 assists last season. Defensively, he posted 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Deni Avdija posted 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season, shooting 47.6% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Shaedon Sharpe posted 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 31.1% from downtown, with 2 made treys per contest.

Toumani Camara posted 11.3 points, 5.8 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.5% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Scoot Henderson recorded 12.7 points, 5.1 assists and 3 boards.

