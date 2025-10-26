Cavaliers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Sunday, October 26, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSWI

The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) are at home in Central Division play against the Milwaukee Bucks (2-0) on Sunday, October 26, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers are favored by 6.5 points in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The point total is 235.5 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -6.5 235.5 -245 +200

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (73.8%)

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Cavaliers went 47-33-2 ATS last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 6.5 points or more, the Bucks went 4-6 last year.

A total of 50 Cavaliers games last season went over the point total.

Last season, 44 of the Bucks' 82 games went over the point total.

In home games last season, Cleveland owned a worse record against the spread (23-17-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (24-16-1).

Last year, Milwaukee was 24-17-1 at home against the spread (.571 winning percentage). On the road, it was 18-22-0 ATS (.450).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averaged 24 points, 4.5 boards and 5 assists last year. He also sank 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per contest (eighth in league).

Evan Mobley put up 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season. He also averaged 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocks (fourth in league).

Darius Garland put up 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He sank 47.2% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 treys per contest.

Jarrett Allen posted 13.5 points, 9.7 boards and 1.9 assists. He made 70.6% of his shots from the floor (first in NBA).

De'Andre Hunter put up 17 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers last season were 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 60.1% from the floor (sixth in NBA).

Myles Turner posted 15.6 points, 6.5 boards and 1.5 assists last season, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 39.6% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyle Kuzma posted 14.8 points, 5.7 boards and 2.3 assists, shooting 43.6% from the field and 30.7% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s stats last season were 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the field.

Bobby Portis recorded 13.9 points, 8.4 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

