Mavericks vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26

Mavericks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Sunday, October 26, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA and SportsNet

The Dallas Mavericks (0-2) take the court against the Toronto Raptors (1-1) as just 2-point favorites on Sunday, October 26, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET on KFAA and SportsNet. The over/under is set at 231.5 for the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -2 231.5 -126 +108

Mavericks vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (70.6%)

Mavericks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Mavericks covered 38 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

As 2-point underdogs or greater, the Raptors went 33-27-1 against the spread last year.

The Mavericks and their opponents combined to go over the point total 46 out of 82 times last season.

There were 42 Raptors games (out of 82) that went over the total last season.

Dallas had a better record against the spread when playing at home (19-20-1) than it did in away games (19-22-1) last season.

Toronto's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, was .561 last season. Toronto was 23-17-1 ATS on its home court and 23-17-1 on the road.

Mavericks Leaders

Anthony Davis posted 24.7 points, 11.6 boards and 3.5 assists last season. He also drained 51.6% of his shots from the field.

Kyrie Irving put up 24.7 points, 4.8 boards and 4.6 assists per game last season. He also put up 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

P.J. Washington Jr. posted 14.7 points, 7.8 boards and 2.3 assists. He also made 45.3% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Naji Marshall's numbers last season were 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. He drained 50.8% of his shots from the field.

Klay Thompson put up 14 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes collected 19.3 points, 5.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds last season.

RJ Barrett posted 21.1 points last season, plus 5.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Jakob Poeltl averaged 14.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 62.7% from the field (fifth in league).

Ochai Agbaji recorded 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Gradey Dick averaged 14.4 points, 1.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

