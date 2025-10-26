NHL
Stars vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26
The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Dallas Stars facing the Nashville Predators.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Stars vs Predators Game Info
- Dallas Stars (4-3-1) vs. Nashville Predators (4-3-2)
- Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Predators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-154)
|Predators (+128)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (62.6%)
Stars vs Predators Puck Line
- The Predators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Predators are -200 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +160.
Stars vs Predators Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Predators on Oct. 26, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.
Stars vs Predators Moneyline
- Nashville is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -154 favorite despite being on the road.