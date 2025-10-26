FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Stars vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stars vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26

The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Dallas Stars facing the Nashville Predators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Stars vs Predators Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (4-3-1) vs. Nashville Predators (4-3-2)
  • Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-154)Predators (+128)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Stars win (62.6%)

Stars vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Predators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Predators are -200 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +160.

Stars vs Predators Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Predators on Oct. 26, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.

Stars vs Predators Moneyline

  • Nashville is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -154 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup