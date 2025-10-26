Kings vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26

On Sunday in the NHL, the Los Angeles Kings are up against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Kings vs Blackhawks Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (3-3-3) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-2-2)

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Sunday, October 26, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-146) Blackhawks (+122) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blackhawks win (54.5%)

Kings vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Kings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blackhawks. The Kings are +172 to cover the spread, and the Blackhawks are -215.

Kings vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The over/under for Kings-Blackhawks on Oct. 26 is 5.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.

Kings vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +122 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!