Kings vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26
On Sunday in the NHL, the Los Angeles Kings are up against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Before you make your wager, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Kings vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (3-3-3) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-2-2)
- Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-146)
|Blackhawks (+122)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blackhawks win (54.5%)
Kings vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Kings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blackhawks. The Kings are +172 to cover the spread, and the Blackhawks are -215.
Kings vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The over/under for Kings-Blackhawks on Oct. 26 is 5.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.
Kings vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +122 underdog despite being at home.