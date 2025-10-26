Oilers vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks.

Oilers vs Canucks Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (4-3-1) vs. Vancouver Canucks (4-5)

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Sunday, October 26, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-142) Canucks (+118) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (54%)

Oilers vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +168.

Oilers vs Canucks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Canucks on Oct. 26, with the over being +114 and the under -140.

Oilers vs Canucks Moneyline

Edmonton is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +118 underdog despite being at home.

