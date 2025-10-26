NHL
Oilers vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26
The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks.
Oilers vs Canucks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (4-3-1) vs. Vancouver Canucks (4-5)
- Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-142)
|Canucks (+118)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Canucks win (54%)
Oilers vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +168.
Oilers vs Canucks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Canucks on Oct. 26, with the over being +114 and the under -140.
Oilers vs Canucks Moneyline
- Edmonton is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +118 underdog despite being at home.