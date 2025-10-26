FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Oilers vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oilers vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Canucks Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (4-3-1) vs. Vancouver Canucks (4-5)
  • Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-142)Canucks (+118)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Canucks win (54%)

Oilers vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +168.

Oilers vs Canucks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Canucks on Oct. 26, with the over being +114 and the under -140.

Oilers vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Edmonton is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +118 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup