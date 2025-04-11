Kings vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

Kings vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (48-32) will look to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (39-41) on Friday, April 11, 2025 at Golden 1 Center as 6.5-point favorites. The game airs at 10 p.m. ET on NBCS-CA and FDSSC. The matchup has a point total of 226.5.

Kings vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -6.5 226.5 -255 +210

Kings vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (51.9%)

Kings vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have registered a 45-33-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Kings' 80 games this year, they have 34 wins against the spread.

Clippers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 38 times this season.

Kings games this season have hit the over on 44 of 80 set point totals (55%).

In home games, Los Angeles has a better record against the spread (28-12-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (17-21-1).

When it comes to point totals, the Clippers hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 20 times in 41 opportunities this season (48.8%). In away games, they have hit the over 18 times in 39 opportunities (46.2%).

This year, Sacramento is 14-24-1 at home against the spread (.359 winning percentage). On the road, it is 20-19-2 ATS (.488).

Kings games have finished above the over/under more often at home (24 times out of 39) than away (20 of 41) this year.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 22.6 points, 8.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 16.7 points, 2.7 assists and 12.6 boards.

Norman Powell is averaging 22.1 points, 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 10.2 points, 3.4 boards and 0.8 assists, shooting 52.7% from the field and 36.0% from downtown, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Kris Dunn is averaging 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (fourth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis averages 19.1 points, 13.9 boards and 6.1 assists. He is also draining 58.9% of his shots from the field (seventh in NBA).

The Kings receive 22.5 points per game from DeMar DeRozan, plus 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Per game, Zach LaVine provides the Kings 23.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Kings are getting 12.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Keegan Murray.

Per game, Jonas Valanciunas gets the Kings 10.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

