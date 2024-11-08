Kings vs. Clippers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 8

Kings vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSSC

Pacific Division foes square off when the Sacramento Kings (5-3) host the Los Angeles Clippers (4-4) at Golden 1 Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 8, 2024. The Clippers are 5.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The point total is set at 223.5 for the matchup.

Kings vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -5.5 -106 -114 223.5 -110 -110 -225 +188

Kings vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (61.2%)

Kings vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Kings have gone 4-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Clippers are 5-3-0 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Kings have hit the over four times this season.

Clippers games this year have gone over the total in three of eight opportunities (37.5%).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.3 points, 7.3 assists and 13.1 boards.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 25.6 points, 4 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 23.8 points, 5.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Keegan Murray is averaging 15.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Malik Monk is averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.4 assists. He is also sinking 37.6% of his shots from the floor and 28.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

Per game, Ivica Zubac provides the Clippers 17.1 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Norman Powell averages 25 points, 2.4 boards and 2.4 assists. He is draining 53% of his shots from the floor and 48.5% from 3-point range, with 4.1 triples per contest (fifth in league).

The Clippers are getting 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Derrick Jones Jr..

Kris Dunn averages 7.5 points, 4.1 boards and 2.6 assists. He is draining 55.8% of his shots from the floor and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

