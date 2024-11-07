menu item
NHL

Kings vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Los Angeles Kings versus the Vancouver Canucks is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Canucks Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (8-3-3) vs. Vancouver Canucks (6-2-3)
  • Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-114)Canucks (-105)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (52.6%)

Kings vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kings. The Canucks are -290 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +225.

Kings vs Canucks Over/Under

  • Kings versus Canucks on November 7 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -124 and the under +102.

Kings vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Canucks, Los Angeles is the favorite at -114, and Vancouver is -105 playing on the road.

