Kings vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 7
Data Skrive
The Los Angeles Kings versus the Vancouver Canucks is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
Kings vs Canucks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (8-3-3) vs. Vancouver Canucks (6-2-3)
- Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-114)
|Canucks (-105)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Kings win (52.6%)
Kings vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kings. The Canucks are -290 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +225.
Kings vs Canucks Over/Under
- Kings versus Canucks on November 7 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -124 and the under +102.
Kings vs Canucks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Canucks, Los Angeles is the favorite at -114, and Vancouver is -105 playing on the road.