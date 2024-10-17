Kings vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 17

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Montreal Canadiens.

Kings vs Canadiens Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (1-1-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (2-2)

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-134) Canadiens (+112) - Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canadiens win (55.3%)

Kings vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +190 to cover the spread, with the Canadiens being -235.

Kings vs Canadiens Over/Under

The over/under for the Kings vs Canadiens October 17 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Kings vs Canadiens Moneyline

The Kings vs Canadiens moneyline has Los Angeles as a -134 favorite, while Montreal is a +112 underdog at home.

