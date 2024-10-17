Kings vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 17
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Montreal Canadiens.
Kings vs Canadiens Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (1-1-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (2-2)
- Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Canadiens Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-134)
|Canadiens (+112)
|-
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canadiens win (55.3%)
Kings vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +190 to cover the spread, with the Canadiens being -235.
Kings vs Canadiens Over/Under
- The over/under for the Kings vs Canadiens October 17 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Kings vs Canadiens Moneyline
- The Kings vs Canadiens moneyline has Los Angeles as a -134 favorite, while Montreal is a +112 underdog at home.