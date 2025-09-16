Keon Coleman Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Buffalo Bills wideout Keon Coleman will take on the 24th-ranked passing defense of the Miami Dolphins (236.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Is Coleman a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Dolphins? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Keon Coleman Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: September 18, 2025

September 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.48

53.48 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Coleman Fantasy Performance

With 19.8 fantasy points in 2025 (9.9 per game), Coleman is the 18th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 81st overall.

Through two games this year, Coleman has produced 19.8 fantasy points, as he's caught 11 passes on 14 targets for 138 yards and one touchdown.

Last week against the New York Jets, Coleman caught three balls on three targets for 26 yards, good for 2.6 fantasy points.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has not allowed a player to record more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

The Dolphins have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs versus Miami this season.

The Dolphins have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

Miami has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Dolphins have allowed three players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Miami this year.

The Dolphins' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Miami has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to two players this season.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD versus the Dolphins this year.

Want more data and analysis on Keon Coleman?