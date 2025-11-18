Kentucky vs Michigan State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18

The Michigan State Spartans (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) on November 18, 2025 at Madison Square Garden.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kentucky vs. Michigan State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: New York City, New York

Arena: Madison Square Garden

Kentucky vs. Michigan State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kentucky win (55.1%)

See these betting trends and insights before you bet on Tuesday's Kentucky-Michigan State spread (Kentucky -5.5) or total (153.5 points).

Kentucky vs. Michigan State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky covered 18 times in 36 games with a spread last season.

Michigan State won 24 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 13 times.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Michigan State was 2-2 against the spread compared to the 8-8 ATS record Kentucky put up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Against the spread last season, the Wildcats played better at home, covering 10 times in 18 home games, and four times in 10 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Spartans had a lower winning percentage at home (.625, 10-6-0 record) than on the road (.778, 7-2-0).

Kentucky vs. Michigan State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kentucky won 72.7% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (16-6).

The Wildcats finished 13-2 last year (winning 86.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -260 or shorter.

Michigan State won five of the eight games it played as underdogs last season.

The Spartans were not a bigger underdog last season than the +210 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Kentucky a 72.2% chance to win.

Kentucky vs. Michigan State Head-to-Head Comparison

Kentucky was the seventh-best team in college basketball in points scored (84.4 per game) and 315th in points allowed (77.2) last season.

Kentucky was 63rd in college basketball in rebounds per game (34.1) and 239th in rebounds conceded (32.1) last year.

Last season Kentucky was 17th-best in college basketball in assists with 16.9 per game.

Last season, Kentucky was 108th in the country in turnovers committed (10.4 per game) and 312th in turnovers forced (9.9).

On offense, Michigan State posted 77.7 points per game (78th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It ceded 67.1 points per contest at the other end (44th-ranked).

Michigan State allowed 28.2 boards per game last year (28th-ranked in college basketball), but it shined by pulling down 36.7 rebounds per contest (10th-best).

With 16.5 assists per game, Michigan State was 24th-best in college basketball in the category.

Last year Michigan State averaged 10.7 turnovers per game (135th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.4 turnovers per contest (265th-ranked).

