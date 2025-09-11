Kentucky vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Kentucky Wildcats are playing the Eastern Michigan Eagles.
Kentucky vs Eastern Michigan Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Kentucky: (-4000) | Eastern Michigan: (+1400)
- Spread: Kentucky: -24.5 (-110) | Eastern Michigan: +24.5 (-110)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Kentucky vs Eastern Michigan Betting Trends
- Kentucky has posted one win against the spread this year.
- Kentucky has had one game (of two) hit the over this year.
- Eastern Michigan has not won a game against the spread this season.
- One Eastern Michigan game (out of two) has hit the over this year.
Kentucky vs Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Wildcats win (94.6%)
Kentucky vs Eastern Michigan Point Spread
Kentucky is favored by 24.5 points over Eastern Michigan. Kentucky is -110 to cover the spread, with Eastern Michigan being -110.
Kentucky vs Eastern Michigan Over/Under
The Kentucky-Eastern Michigan matchup on Sept. 13 has been given an over/under of 46.5 points. The over is -106 and the under is -114.
Kentucky vs Eastern Michigan Moneyline
The Kentucky vs Eastern Michigan moneyline has Kentucky as a -4000 favorite, while Eastern Michigan is a +1400 underdog.
Kentucky vs. Eastern Michigan Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Kentucky
|23.5
|94
|23.0
|80
|49.5
|2
|Eastern Michigan
|25.0
|86
|40.0
|126
|55.5
|2
Kentucky vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Stadium: Kroger Field
