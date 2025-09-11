Kentucky vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Kentucky Wildcats are playing the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Kentucky vs Eastern Michigan Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Kentucky: (-4000) | Eastern Michigan: (+1400)

Kentucky: (-4000) | Eastern Michigan: (+1400) Spread: Kentucky: -24.5 (-110) | Eastern Michigan: +24.5 (-110)

Kentucky: -24.5 (-110) | Eastern Michigan: +24.5 (-110) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Kentucky vs Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Kentucky has posted one win against the spread this year.

Kentucky has had one game (of two) hit the over this year.

Eastern Michigan has not won a game against the spread this season.

One Eastern Michigan game (out of two) has hit the over this year.

Kentucky vs Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wildcats win (94.6%)

Kentucky vs Eastern Michigan Point Spread

Kentucky is favored by 24.5 points over Eastern Michigan. Kentucky is -110 to cover the spread, with Eastern Michigan being -110.

Kentucky vs Eastern Michigan Over/Under

The Kentucky-Eastern Michigan matchup on Sept. 13 has been given an over/under of 46.5 points. The over is -106 and the under is -114.

Kentucky vs Eastern Michigan Moneyline

The Kentucky vs Eastern Michigan moneyline has Kentucky as a -4000 favorite, while Eastern Michigan is a +1400 underdog.

Kentucky vs. Eastern Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Kentucky 23.5 94 23.0 80 49.5 2 Eastern Michigan 25.0 86 40.0 126 55.5 2

Kentucky vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Stadium: Kroger Field

