Fulleffort Scratched From 2026 Kentucky Derby

Trainer Brad Cox announced Thursday that Fulleffort has been scratched from the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

The scratch opens the door for Ocelli, trained by D. Whitworth Beckman, to move into the main body of the 20-horse field from the also-eligible list.

It marks the second Derby scratch of the week after Silent Tactic was withdrawn Wednesday because of a bruised foot, which allowed Great White to draw in.

Ocelli, a 50-1 morning-line outsider, is by Connect out of Zalia.

The 152nd Kentucky Derby will be run Saturday, May 2, 2026, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, with post time approximately 6:57 p.m. ET.

You can find the updated morning-line odds for the 2026 Kentucky Derby at FanDuel Research.

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