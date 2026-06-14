Sweden vs Tunisia Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight w/ Odds
Sweden close out the opening day of the 2026 World Cup with arguably the most loaded attacking partnership in Group F — Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak starting together for the first time on the World Cup stage. Against a Tunisia side that was thrashed 5-0 by Belgium in their final warm-up and has won just once in seven matches, the goalscorer market is firmly weighted toward the Swedish front line. Gyökeres leads all players with a 43% anytime probability, Isak tops the ESPN board at +180, and Elanga at +425 is the dark horse value play. Here's the full breakdown.
⚽ First Goalscorer Odds — Full Board
|#
|Player
|Team
|1st Goal
|Anytime
|Club
|1
|Viktor Gyökeres ⭐
|🇸🇪 SWE
|~+400
|+170
|Arsenal (EPL)
|2
|Alexander Isak ⭐
|🇸🇪 SWE
|+475
|+180
|Liverpool (EPL)
|3
|Gustaf Nilsson
|🇸🇪 SWE
|+700
|+265
|Feyenoord (NL)
|4
|Hazem Mastouri
|🇹🇳 TUN
|+900
|+360
|Al-Kholood
|5
|Firas Chaouat
|🇹🇳 TUN
|+950
|+380
|CS Sfaxien
|6
|Benjamin Nygren
|🇸🇪 SWE
|+1000
|+390
|Djurgården
|7
|Anthony Elanga 💎
|🇸🇪 SWE
|+1100
|+425
|Newcastle (EPL)
|8
|Elias Saad
|🇹🇳 TUN
|+1200
|+450
|Club Africain
*First goalscorer odds confirmed via ESPN. Anytime odds: Isak +180 via ESPN; Gyökeres +170 confirmed via Fox Sports/FanDuel Research. Subject to change. Mejbri questionable — confirm before wagering. Own goals don't count.
📋 Predicted Lineups
⭐ Pick #1: Viktor Gyökeres — Anytime +170
Gyökeres is the unanimous expert pick and Fox Sports confirms the +170 price on FanDuel. WhoScored's model gives him a 43% anytime goalscorer probability and a projected 0.57 goals — both the highest of any player in this match. JuveFc recommend him specifically: "Viktor Gyokeres to Score Anytime — scored decisive goals in the play-offs, including the winner against Poland, and leads Sweden's attack as the focal forward." CBS Sports backs him directly: "Sweden's goalscoring output will depend heavily on Gyokeres — he scored 14 goals and won the Premier League with Arsenal."
Football Whispers add: "Gyokeres to score anytime at 31/20 (2.55) may be worth a punt." Covers describe the "fruitful partnership between Arsenal's Gyökeres and Liverpool's Isak." WhoScored projects him to register 1.34 shots on target — the most of any player in the match. Against a Tunisia defence that conceded 5 to Belgium and has won just once in 7 matches, +170 for Sweden's clinical focal forward with the highest modelled probability is the clearest first goalscorer pick of the entire opening weekend.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Pick #2: Alexander Isak — Anytime +180 / First +475
Isak tops the ESPN first goalscorer board at +475 — the highest-priced "confirmed starter" line on the table. Tips.GG gives him a 39.60% anytime probability, the second-highest of any player. WhoScored projects him to register 3.4 shots — the most of any player in the match, indicating he'll be Sweden's most active shot-creator even if the goals flow through Gyökeres.
JuveFc: "Isak, now at Liverpool, endured an injury-disrupted club campaign but has been in strong recent international scoring form." He proved his fitness by scoring in the Norway warm-up — a 76th-minute strike that was Sweden's only goal. At +180 anytime for a Liverpool striker who is fully recovered and has the second-highest projected goal probability in the match, this is the best-value pick for those who find +170 on Gyökeres too short. If Gyökeres draws the defence, Isak is the finisher who exploits the space.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💎 Value Pick: Anthony Elanga — Anytime +425 / First +1100
SportsgGambler make the explicit case for Elanga: "Anthony Elanga has registered two goals in his past six games. We'll bear these numbers in mind and take odds of +300 that he is able to feature on the scoresheet." Note the +300 price they referenced has moved to +425 on ESPN's board — making the value even stronger if anything. Both Oddschecker and WhoScored confirm him as a starting left winger in Potter's 4-3-3. His Newcastle profile — direct, pacey, arriving into the box from wide — is specifically the counter-attacking threat that can punish Tunisia's defensive line if they push up. He also scored a goal in Sweden's play-off win against Poland that sent them to this World Cup. When Gyökeres and Isak drag Tunisia's centre-backs, Elanga is the player arriving late into the space on the left. At +425 anytime (+1100 first scorer), the pricing significantly undervalues a starting attacker with 2 goals in 6 Sweden appearances.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
📋 Other Contenders
✅ First Goalscorer Picks — Quick Card
Anytime +170 · First Scorer ~+400
Fox Sports confirmed +170. WhoScored 43% probability — highest of any player. 0.57 projected goals, 1.34 projected shots on target. JuveFc, CBS Sports, Covers, Football Whispers all back him. Arsenal PL winner who scored decisive play-off goals. Facing a Tunisia side that conceded 5 to Belgium and has won once in 7 matches.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
FAQ: First Goalscorer — Sweden vs Tunisia
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.