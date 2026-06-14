Sweden vs Tunisia Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight w/ Odds

Gyökeres at +170, Isak at +180 anytime, Elanga at +425 — full FanDuel odds and expert analysis for the final Group F opener of the opening weekend in Monterrey.

🇸🇪 SWE: Emil Holm OUT (RB). Oddschecker confirms full attacking squad available — Gyökeres, Isak and Elanga all expected to start.

🇸🇪 SWE: Emil Holm OUT (RB). Oddschecker confirms full attacking squad available — Gyökeres, Isak and Elanga all expected to start. 🇹🇳 TUN QUESTIONABLE: Hannibal Mejbri (knock — missed Belgium game, disrupted Burnley season). Tunisia otherwise fit. Confirm before wagering on Mejbri props.

Sweden close out the opening day of the 2026 World Cup with arguably the most loaded attacking partnership in Group F — Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak starting together for the first time on the World Cup stage. Against a Tunisia side that was thrashed 5-0 by Belgium in their final warm-up and has won just once in seven matches, the goalscorer market is firmly weighted toward the Swedish front line. Gyökeres leads all players with a 43% anytime probability, Isak tops the ESPN board at +180, and Elanga at +425 is the dark horse value play. Here's the full breakdown.

⚽ First Goalscorer Odds — Full Board

# Player Team 1st Goal Anytime Club 1 Viktor Gyökeres ⭐ 🇸🇪 SWE ~+400 +170 Arsenal (EPL) 2 Alexander Isak ⭐ 🇸🇪 SWE +475 +180 Liverpool (EPL) 3 Gustaf Nilsson 🇸🇪 SWE +700 +265 Feyenoord (NL) 4 Hazem Mastouri 🇹🇳 TUN +900 +360 Al-Kholood 5 Firas Chaouat 🇹🇳 TUN +950 +380 CS Sfaxien 6 Benjamin Nygren 🇸🇪 SWE +1000 +390 Djurgården 7 Anthony Elanga 💎 🇸🇪 SWE +1100 +425 Newcastle (EPL) 8 Elias Saad 🇹🇳 TUN +1200 +450 Club Africain

*First goalscorer odds confirmed via ESPN. Anytime odds: Isak +180 via ESPN; Gyökeres +170 confirmed via Fox Sports/FanDuel Research. Subject to change. Mejbri questionable — confirm before wagering. Own goals don't count.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇸🇪 Sweden — 4-3-3 (Potter) GK: Johansson | DEF: Svensson, Lindelöf, Lagerbielke, Gudmundsson | MID: Karlström, Hien, Ayari | FWD: Elanga, Gyökeres, Isak OUT: Emil Holm (RB). Oddschecker confirms all three attacking starters fit and available. Gyökeres scored decisive play-off winners vs Ukraine and Poland. Isak confirmed fit after fibula recovery. Sweden conceded in 11 straight — both teams expected to score per CBS SportsLine Eimer. Johansson |Svensson, Lindelöf, Lagerbielke, Gudmundsson |Karlström, Hien, Ayari | 🇹🇳 Tunisia — 4-3-3 (Lamouchi) GK: Dahmen | DEF: Valery, Bronn, Talbi, Abdi | MID: Mejbri⚠️, Skhiri, Khedira | FWD: Tounekti, Saad, Achouri ⚠️ Mejbri questionable (knock). Tunisia lost 5-0 to Belgium in final warm-up. Won just once in last 7 matches. Qualified unbeaten in Africa — but opponents included Namibia, Liberia, Malawi. No conceded goals in qualifying but facing a very different level tonight. Dahmen |Valery, Bronn, Talbi, Abdi |⚠️,, Khedira |Tounekti,, Achouri

⭐ Pick #1: Viktor Gyökeres — Anytime +170

Viktor Gyökeres Sweden CF · Arsenal (EPL) · 43% anytime probability · 0.57 projected goals 1st Goal ~+400 Anytime +170 Fox Sports confirmed +170 on FanDuel WhoScored: 43% probability — leads ALL players JuveFc + CBS Sports + Covers + Football Whispers Play-off winner vs Poland — scored decisive goals 1.34 projected shots on target — most of any player Gyökeres is the unanimous expert pick and Fox Sports confirms the +170 price on FanDuel. WhoScored's model gives him a 43% anytime goalscorer probability and a projected 0.57 goals — both the highest of any player in this match. JuveFc recommend him specifically: "Viktor Gyokeres to Score Anytime — scored decisive goals in the play-offs, including the winner against Poland, and leads Sweden's attack as the focal forward." CBS Sports backs him directly: "Sweden's goalscoring output will depend heavily on Gyokeres — he scored 14 goals and won the Premier League with Arsenal." Football Whispers add: "Gyokeres to score anytime at 31/20 (2.55) may be worth a punt." Covers describe the "fruitful partnership between Arsenal's Gyökeres and Liverpool's Isak." WhoScored projects him to register 1.34 shots on target — the most of any player in the match. Against a Tunisia defence that conceded 5 to Belgium and has won just once in 7 matches, +170 for Sweden's clinical focal forward with the highest modelled probability is the clearest first goalscorer pick of the entire opening weekend.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Gyökeres Anytime (+170) or First (~+400)

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

🎯 Pick #2: Alexander Isak — Anytime +180 / First +475

Alexander Isak Sweden CF · Liverpool (EPL) · ✅ Fit · 39.60% probability per Tips.GG 1st Goal +475 Anytime +180 ✅ Fully fit — confirmed training normally Tips.GG: 39.60% probability — 2nd highest 3.4 projected shots — WhoScored model JuveFc: "strong recent international scoring form" Scored vs Norway warm-up — proved fit to finish Isak tops the ESPN first goalscorer board at +475 — the highest-priced "confirmed starter" line on the table. Tips.GG gives him a 39.60% anytime probability, the second-highest of any player. WhoScored projects him to register 3.4 shots — the most of any player in the match, indicating he'll be Sweden's most active shot-creator even if the goals flow through Gyökeres. JuveFc: "Isak, now at Liverpool, endured an injury-disrupted club campaign but has been in strong recent international scoring form." He proved his fitness by scoring in the Norway warm-up — a 76th-minute strike that was Sweden's only goal. At +180 anytime for a Liverpool striker who is fully recovered and has the second-highest projected goal probability in the match, this is the best-value pick for those who find +170 on Gyökeres too short. If Gyökeres draws the defence, Isak is the finisher who exploits the space.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Isak Anytime (+180) or First (+475)

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

💎 Value Pick: Anthony Elanga — Anytime +425 / First +1100

Anthony Elanga Sweden LW · Newcastle United (EPL) · 2 goals in past 6 Sweden appearances 1st Goal +1100 Anytime +425 SportsgGambler: "+300 confirmed recommendation" 2 goals in past 6 Sweden appearances Confirmed starting LW — Oddschecker + WhoScored Scored in SWE play-off win vs Poland SportsgGambler make the explicit case for Elanga: "Anthony Elanga has registered two goals in his past six games. We'll bear these numbers in mind and take odds of +300 that he is able to feature on the scoresheet." Note the +300 price they referenced has moved to +425 on ESPN's board — making the value even stronger if anything. Both Oddschecker and WhoScored confirm him as a starting left winger in Potter's 4-3-3. His Newcastle profile — direct, pacey, arriving into the box from wide — is specifically the counter-attacking threat that can punish Tunisia's defensive line if they push up. He also scored a goal in Sweden's play-off win against Poland that sent them to this World Cup. When Gyökeres and Isak drag Tunisia's centre-backs, Elanga is the player arriving late into the space on the left. At +425 anytime (+1100 first scorer), the pricing significantly undervalues a starting attacker with 2 goals in 6 Sweden appearances.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Elanga Anytime (+425) or First (+1100)

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

📋 Other Contenders

Lucas Bergvall ~+380 · SWE AM ~+380 Tottenham's 20-year-old midfielder may start as the attacking midfielder in Potter's system. JuveFc describe him as a "dynamic option in the engine room" with a potential starter role. His late runs and shooting ability make him a credible longshot if he gets minutes. Hazem Mastouri +360 · TUN FW +360 Tunisia's highest-listed forward on the odds board. CBS SportsLine Eimer backs Tunisia's attack pressing Sweden's leaky defence: "Sweden have conceded in 11 straight — both teams expected to score." Mastouri at +360 is the best-priced Tunisia forward if you want exposure to the CBS Over narrative. Ellyes Skhiri ~+500 · TUN MF ~+500 CBS SportsLine Eimer specifically backs Skhiri: "I expect Ellyes Skhiri and Ali Abdi to take their experience with European football and press for some much needed early goals." Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder with 80+ caps — Tunisia's most experienced player and primary attacking carrier from deep. Best Tunisia value play if you believe the Over narrative.

✅ First Goalscorer Picks — Quick Card

🔮 Prediction: Sweden 2-1 Tunisia First Goal Pick: Viktor Gyökeres 🇸🇪

Anytime +170 · First Scorer ~+400 Fox Sports confirmed +170. WhoScored 43% probability — highest of any player. 0.57 projected goals, 1.34 projected shots on target. JuveFc, CBS Sports, Covers, Football Whispers all back him. Arsenal PL winner who scored decisive play-off goals. Facing a Tunisia side that conceded 5 to Belgium and has won once in 7 matches.

⭐ Gyökeres Anytime — TOP PICK +170 1st ~+400 Fox Sports confirmed. WhoScored 43% probability. JuveFc + CBS + Covers unanimous. 0.57 projected goals, 1.34 shots on target. PL winner. Play-off hero. Tunisia conceded 5 to Belgium. Single most-backed pick of opening weekend. 🎯 Isak Anytime — CONFIRMED FIT +180 1st +475 Tips.GG 39.60% probability — 2nd highest. Fully fit. 3.4 projected shots. ESPN board's #1 listed player at +475 first. "Strong recent international scoring form" per JuveFc. Scored vs Norway. Liverpool striker at +180 is excellent value. 💎 Elanga Anytime — DARK HORSE +425 1st +1100 SportsgGambler backed at +300 (now +425 — even better value). 2 goals in 6 Sweden apps. Confirmed starting LW. Scored in Poland play-off win. Pace in behind Tunisia. When Gyökeres + Isak drag defenders, Elanga arrives free. ⚡ Mastouri/Skhiri — TUN VALUE +360 +500 CBS SportsLine Eimer backs Tunisia finding the net: "Sweden conceded in 11 straight matches." Mastouri +360 first / Skhiri ~+500 anytime. Skhiri: 80+ caps, European football experience. Best Tunisia plays for the Over/Both Teams to Score narrative.

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All Goalscorer Props — Sweden vs Tunisia Gyökeres · Isak · Elanga · Bergvall · Mastouri

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

FAQ: First Goalscorer — Sweden vs Tunisia

Who is most likely to score first in Sweden vs Tunisia? Viktor Gyökeres at +170 anytime (confirmed Fox Sports/FanDuel) is the unanimous expert pick — WhoScored gives him a 43% anytime goal probability and projects 0.57 goals, both the highest of any player. JuveFc, CBS Sports, Covers and Football Whispers all back him. Alexander Isak at +180 anytime (+475 first scorer on ESPN) is the second pick — fully fit, 39.60% probability per Tips.GG, and projects 3.4 shots. Anthony Elanga at +425 is the dark horse backed by SportsgGambler at +300 (now even better value at +425).

Why does Gyökeres not appear on the ESPN odds board? Gyökeres' odds appear separately on FanDuel's platform at +170 anytime, confirmed directly by Fox Sports. He is the market favourite but listed differently to how ESPN displays their board, where Isak leads at +475 first / +180 anytime. Always check the FanDuel Sportsbook directly for the most current prices before wagering.

Is Alexander Isak fit to play tonight? Yes. Isak is fully recovered from his broken fibula. Oddschecker confirms the full Swedish attacking lineup of Gyökeres, Isak and Elanga are all available. JuveFc confirm Isak "has been in strong recent international scoring form" and he proved his fitness by scoring in Sweden's warm-up against Norway. He is expected to start alongside Gyökeres in Potter's 4-3-3.

What are Sweden vs Tunisia odds on FanDuel? Sweden are -110 favorites on the 90-minute money line. Tunisia are +340 underdogs. The draw is +230. The over/under for total goals is 2.5 with the Over priced at +120 and Under at -148. CBS SportsLine's Eimer backs the Over, noting Sweden have conceded in 11 straight and Tunisia need to play more offensively to compete.