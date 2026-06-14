Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight?

First goalscorer predictions, full odds board and expert analysis — Valencia, Amad Diallo, Guessand and every contender ranked for the tightest Group E opener of the opening weekend.

🇪🇨 ECU DOUBT: Enner Valencia (minor fitness concern per Sports Mole) — "considered a minor doubt for Sunday's clash." Confirm in starting XI before betting his props.

🇪🇨 ECU DOUBT: Enner Valencia (minor fitness concern per Sports Mole) — "considered a minor doubt for Sunday's clash." Confirm in starting XI before betting his props. 🇨🇮 CIV DOUBT: Evan Ndicka (injury — doubtful). Clement Akpa not in squad.

Two of the most defensively disciplined teams of the 2026 World Cup qualifying cycle meet tonight in Philadelphia — and the total goals line of 1.5 tells you everything about how this match is expected to play out. But goals do come. When they do, the names most likely to be involved are clear: Enner Valencia, Amad Diallo, and Evann Guessand/Ange-Yoan Bonny. Here is the complete first and anytime goalscorer breakdown with every odds confirmed from ESPN and FanDuel.

⚖️ The Low-Scoring Context — Why The Total Is Set At 1.5 Ecuador: Conceded just 5 goals in 18 CONMEBOL qualifying matches — best defensive record in South America. Unbeaten in last 19 matches (11 draws). 19-match unbeaten run heading in. Ivory Coast: Qualified unbeaten — clean sheets throughout their qualifying campaign. Won 7 of last 9. Beat France 2-1 in warm-up. Won 5 of last 6. Averaging 2.0 goals from their last 4 matches. Prediction context: CBS Sports, Fox Sports and multiple sources project a draw or narrow Ecuador win. When goals do arrive in a match like this, they are most likely to come from a set piece, individual moment of quality, or penalty — which puts the spotlight squarely on Valencia (penalty taker) and Diallo (direct winger).

⚽ First Goalscorer Odds — Full Board

# Player Team 1st Goal Anytime Club 1 Enner Valencia ⭐⚠️ 🇪🇨 ECU +550 +250 Pachuca (MEX) 2 Kevin Rodríguez 🇪🇨 ECU +700 +300 Sub option 3 Evann Guessand 💎 🇨🇮 CIV +800 +360 Nice (Ligue 1) 4 Ange-Yoan Bonny 🇨🇮 CIV +800 +360 Parma (SA) 5 Oumar Diakité 🇨🇮 CIV +850 +380 Lyon (Ligue 1) 6 Gonzalo Plata 🇪🇨 ECU +850 +390 Porto (Liga) 7 Jordy Caicedo 🇪🇨 ECU +950 +425 LDU Quito 8 Amad Diallo ⭐ 🇨🇮 CIV +1000 +450 Man Utd (EPL)

*First goalscorer + anytime odds confirmed via ESPN. FanDuel Sportsbook. Subject to change. Valencia minor fitness doubt — confirm before wagering. Own goals don't count.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇨🇮 Ivory Coast — 4-2-3-1 (Kamara) GK: Y. Fofana | DEF: Singo, Agbadou, Ndicka⚠️/Kossounou, Konan | MID: Sangare, Kessie (c); A. Diallo, Diakite, Adingra | FWD: Guessand/Bonny/Wahi Ndicka doubtful (injury). Won 5 of last 6. Beat France 2-1 in warm-up. Top qualifier scorer: Amad Diallo 3 goals. Sebastien Haller not in squad. Starting CF is between Guessand, Bonny and Wahi. Y. Fofana |Singo, Agbadou, Ndicka⚠️/Kossounou, Konan |Sangare, Kessie (c);, Diakite, 🇪🇨 Ecuador — 4-3-3 (Beccacece) GK: Galíndez | DEF: Preciado, Pacho, Hincapié, Estupiñán | MID: Caicedo (c), Franco, Páez | FWD: Plata, Valencia⚠️, Yeboah 19-match unbeaten run. Best defensive record in CONMEBOL (5 goals conceded in 18 qualifiers). Pacho + Hincapié = Champions League final CB pairing. Valencia minor fitness doubt — confirm lineup before wagering. Galíndez |Preciado, Pacho, Hincapié, Estupiñán |Caicedo (c), Franco, Páez |⚠️,

⭐ Pick #1: Enner Valencia — Anytime +250 / First +550

Enner Valencia (c) ⚠️ Ecuador CF · Pachuca (Mexico) · Age 36 · Captain · 49 goals in 105 caps 1st Goal +550 Anytime +250 ⚠️ Fitness note: Sports Mole lists Valencia as "a minor doubt for Sunday's clash." He is Ecuador's only player with a double-figure international goal tally (49). Confirm he is named in the starting lineup before placing his props — check team news approximately 1 hour before 7 PM ET kickoff. SportsgGambler top pick — "odds look attractive" 49 goals in 105 caps — all-time ECU top scorer Penalty taker — box fouls = direct scoring route Scored winning goal vs Saudi Arabia in warm-up Scored opening goal of entire 2022 WC tournament SportsgGambler back Valencia as their top scorer pick: "Enner Valencia can be wagered at +210 to be among the goals. The odds that he will be an Anytime Goalscorer look attractive based on the evidence and we'll plump for him to find the net." He is Ecuador's all-time leading scorer with 49 goals and serves as their designated penalty taker — meaning any foul in the box gives him a direct scoring opportunity completely independent of open play. Oddschecker describes him as Ecuador's "talisman up front." He scored the winning goal against Saudi Arabia on the stroke of half-time in his most recent warm-up. At the 2022 World Cup he scored the opening goal of the entire tournament and netted three times in the group stage. Sports Mole notes the concern clearly: he has 49 of Ecuador's international goals and is "the only player in the squad with a double-figure international tally." If he starts — +250 anytime is the clearest pick on the board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Valencia Anytime (+250) or First (+550)

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🎯 Pick #2: Amad Diallo — Anytime +450 / First +1000

Amad Diallo Ivory Coast RW · Man Utd (EPL) · Age 22 · 3 qualifying goals — CIV top scorer 1st Goal +1000 Anytime +450 Ivory Coast's #1 qualifier scorer — 3 goals Oddschecker: "spearheading a direct and dangerous attack" Man Utd winger — pace, cutting inside to shoot SportsgGambler: "top goalscorer Amad Diallo — 3 goals" Best CIV value — confirmed no fitness issues While listed 8th on ESPN's anytime odds board, Diallo is emphatically Ivory Coast's most prolific scorer with three qualifying goals — more than any other CIV player. SportsgGambler's profile confirms it directly: "Top goalscorer Amad Diallo has found the net 3 times." Oddschecker identifies him as "spearheading a direct and dangerous attack" and as "the key attacking threat in this Ivory Coast side, having scored the winner" in their AFCON run-up. The reason his price appears longer than the CIV strikers is that he operates from the right wing — making him a slightly more indirect scoring route than a centre-forward. But Diallo's Man Utd profile is precisely a winger who cuts inside to shoot, not a traditional wide player who crosses. He will operate as one of the primary shot-creators and goal threats. At +450 anytime and +1000 first scorer, the pricing undervalues the man who has scored more times for Ivory Coast than anyone else in qualifying.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Amad Diallo Anytime (+450) or First (+1000)

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💎 Pick #3: Guessand or Bonny — Anytime +360 / First +800

Guessand / Bonny — CIV Starting CF Ivory Coast CF position · Whoever starts at No.9 · Both +360 anytime Anytime (either) +360 Starting CF — most direct route to goal SportsgGambler: Guessand "reliable goal-scoring option" Both at same price — whoever starts earns same value Best +360 for confirmed starter closest to goal With Sebastien Haller left out of the squad, the CIV striker role is contested between Evann Guessand (Nice), Ange-Yoan Bonny (Parma) and Elye Wahi. Both Guessand and Bonny are priced identically at +360 anytime and +800 first scorer. SportsgGambler specifically calls Guessand "a reliable goal-scoring option" who "has emerged during the qualifying campaign." The key insight: whoever starts as Ivory Coast's centre-forward is physically the player positioned closest to goal in every CIV attacking sequence. When Diallo creates from the right and Adingra threatens from the left, the CF is the first-choice recipient in the box. At +360 — the same price for both — backing whichever of the two is named in the starting XI is the most direct structural bet on an Ivory Coast goal.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Guessand or Bonny Anytime (+360)

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📋 Other Contenders

Gonzalo Plata +390 · ECU RW +390 Ecuador's second-highest international scorer on 8 goals and their confirmed starting right winger. The best Ecuador option if Valencia is ruled out or reduced to a sub role. Sports Mole confirms he is "the next highest scorer on eight goals." At +390, the best Ecuador alternative pick. Simon Adingra +380 est · CIV LW ~+380 Brighton winger expected to start on the left alongside Diallo. Fox Sports highlights Ivory Coast's "wealth of talent out wide" including Diallo and Adingra. A dynamic winger who can arrive into the box — the same counter-attack threat Ivory Coast used to beat France. Kendry Páez +500 est · ECU CM ~+500 Chelsea's 19-year-old midfielder is Ecuador's most technically gifted young player. Confirmed starting — operates as the No. 10 behind Valencia. Capable of arriving late from midfield and shooting from distance. A creative wildcard who could produce a moment of individual quality if the game opens up.

✅ First Goalscorer Picks — Quick Card

🔮 Prediction: 0-0 Draw (but if someone scores...) First Goal Pick: Enner Valencia 🇪🇨

Anytime +250 · First Scorer +550 ⚠️ Only if confirmed in starting XI. Ecuador's 49-goal all-time top scorer and penalty taker. SportsgGambler back him explicitly. Scored the opening goal of the 2022 World Cup. In a game this tight, the most likely source of any goal is a set piece or penalty — and that goes straight to Valencia from the spot.

⭐ Valencia Anytime — IF FIT +250 1st +550 49 intl goals. Penalty taker. SportsgGambler top pick. Scored 2022 WC opener. Only ECU double-figure scorer. Confirm starting before wagering — minor fitness doubt flagged. 🎯 Amad Diallo Anytime — VALUE +450 1st +1000 CIV's #1 qualifying scorer (3 goals). Oddschecker: "spearheading a direct and dangerous attack." Man Utd cut-inside winger. No fitness concerns. Underpriced vs qualifying record at +450. 💎 Guessand/Bonny Anytime — CF PLAY +360 1st +800 Whoever starts at CF is the player physically closest to goal. SportsgGambler: Guessand "reliable goal-scoring option." Confirm which of Guessand/Bonny/Wahi is named and back the starter at +360. ⚡ Plata — IF VALENCIA MISSES +390 1st +850 8 international goals — ECU's 2nd-highest scorer. Confirmed starting right winger. Best Ecuador insurance if Valencia is ruled out or starts on the bench. Porto winger with direct threat and finishing ability.

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All Goalscorer Props — Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Valencia · Amad Diallo · Guessand · Bonny · Plata

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FAQ: First Goalscorer — Ivory Coast vs Ecuador

Who is most likely to score first in Ivory Coast vs Ecuador? Enner Valencia at +250 anytime (+550 first) is the market and expert consensus top pick — SportsgGambler back him specifically and he is Ecuador's all-time leading scorer with 49 international goals. He is also Ecuador's penalty taker, giving him a dead-ball scoring route independent of open play. The key caveat: Sports Mole lists him as a minor fitness doubt — confirm he starts before betting his props. If he misses, Gonzalo Plata (+390) is Ecuador's best alternative.

Why is Amad Diallo listed so far down the odds board despite being CIV's top scorer? Diallo operates as a winger, not a centre-forward — bookmakers price wingers lower because their primary role involves chance creation rather than direct finishing in central areas. However, Diallo's Man Utd profile is specifically a winger who cuts inside to shoot, making his scoring probability closer to a CF than a traditional wide player. SportsgGambler confirm he is Ivory Coast's "top goalscorer" with 3 qualifying goals. At +450 anytime he is underpriced relative to his record.

Why is the total set at only 1.5 goals? Both teams have exceptional defensive records. Ecuador conceded only 5 goals in 18 CONMEBOL qualifying matches — the best record in South America. Ivory Coast qualified unbeaten with clean sheets throughout. Ecuador have drawn 11 of their last 19 matches. CBS Sports projects a draw. Fox Sports projects a draw. The 1.5 total reflects the genuine probability of a 0-0 or 1-0 result — making goalscorer odds generously priced at every position.

What are the odds for Ivory Coast vs Ecuador on FanDuel? The latest Ivory Coast vs Ecuador odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Ecuador as the +155 favorites, Ivory Coast at +230, and the draw at +180. The total goals over/under is set at 1.5, reflecting the defensive quality of both sides. Both teams are in Group E alongside Germany and Curaçao — tonight is the first-ever meeting between these two nations.