Sweden vs Tunisia Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Tonight & Odds

Gyökeres at +170, Isak at +200, Elanga at +300 — full FanDuel odds and expert analysis for the final Group F clash of opening weekend in Monterrey.

Sweden close out the opening weekend of the 2026 World Cup in Monterrey, and this is arguably the most loaded striker matchup of the day. Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal) and Alexander Isak (Liverpool) form one of the most dangerous striking partnerships in the tournament — and they face a Tunisia side that lost 5-0 to Belgium in their final warm-up and has scored under 1.5 goals in six straight matches. The goalscorer market firmly favours the Swedish attack. Here's the complete breakdown.

⚽ Anytime Goalscorer Odds — Full Board

# Player Team 1st Goal Anytime Club 1 Viktor Gyökeres ⭐ 🇸🇪 SWE +400 +170 Arsenal (EPL) 2 Alexander Isak ⭐ 🇸🇪 SWE +500 +200 Liverpool (EPL) 3 Anthony Elanga 💎 🇸🇪 SWE +750 +300 Newcastle (EPL) 4 Lucas Bergvall 🇸🇪 SWE +900 +380 Tottenham (EPL) 5 Ellyes Skhiri 🇹🇳 TUN +1200 +500 Frankfurt (BL) 6 Hannibal Mejbri ⚠️ 🇹🇳 TUN +1400 +550 Burnley (Champ) 7 Elias Saad 🇹🇳 TUN +1400 +600 Club Africain 8 Yasin Ayari 🇸🇪 SWE +1000 +420 Brighton (EPL)

*Anytime scorer odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Fox Sports confirms Gyökeres +170. Subject to change. Mejbri fitness questionable — confirm before wagering. Own goals don't count.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇸🇪 Sweden — 3-4-1-2 (Potter) GK: Johansson | DEF: Lindelöf, Hien, Lagerbielke | MID: Gudmundsson, Karlström, Y. Ayari, Svensson | ATT: Elanga/Bergvall | FWD: Gyökeres, Isak OUT: Emil Holm (RB) | ✅ BACK: Isak confirmed fit after fibula recovery. Gyökeres scored 21 goals for Arsenal including decisive play-off winners vs Ukraine & Poland. Graham Potter's 3-4-1-2 designed to maximise the Gyökeres-Isak partnership. Sweden conceded in 11 straight matches — both sides are expected to score. Johansson |Lindelöf, Hien, Lagerbielke |Gudmundsson, Karlström, Y. Ayari, Svensson |/Bergvall | 🇹🇳 Tunisia — 4-2-3-1 / 3-5-2 (Lamouchi) GK: Dahmen | DEF: Arous, Talbi/Rekik, Bronn, Valery | MID: Skhiri, Khedira/Belhadj; Achouri, Mejbri⚠️, Ben Slimane | FWD: Saad/Mastouri ⚠️ Mejbri questionable (knock). Tunisia lost 5-0 to Belgium in final warm-up. No goals in last 3 matches. Under 1.5 goals in 6 straight. African qualifying was perfect (9W-1D, 22 scored, 0 conceded) but against very limited opposition. Dahmen |Arous, Talbi/Rekik, Bronn, Valery |, Khedira/Belhadj; Achouri,⚠️, Ben Slimane |Saad/Mastouri

⭐ Best Bet #1: Viktor Gyökeres — Anytime +170

Viktor Gyökeres Sweden CF · Arsenal (EPL) · 21 goals 2025-26 · Play-off match-winner Anytime Scorer +170 Fox Sports confirmed +170 on FanDuel WhoScored: 43% probability — leads all players CBS Sports + JuveFc + Covers top pick Won Premier League with Arsenal — 21 goals Scored WC play-off winner vs Poland Gyökeres is the unanimous top pick across every expert source. WhoScored's model gives him a 43% anytime goalscorer probability and a projected 0.57 goals — both the highest of any player in this match. Fox Sports confirms the +170 price on FanDuel. CBS Sports specifically backs him: "Sweden's goalscoring output will depend heavily on Gyökeres — he scored 14 goals and won the Premier League with Arsenal, and he should have more to feast on against a Tunisia side that isn't expected to go far." JuveFc backs "Viktor Gyökeres to Score Anytime — scored decisive goals in the play-offs, including the winner against Poland, and leads Sweden's attack as the focal forward." Covers backs the "fruitful partnership between Arsenal's Gyökeres and Liverpool's Isak." At +170 for a player with the highest modelled probability in the match, this is the clearest goalscorer value of the entire opening weekend.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Gyökeres Anytime Scorer (+170) — World Cup

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

🎯 Best Bet #2: Alexander Isak — Anytime +200

Alexander Isak Sweden CF · Liverpool (EPL) · ✅ Fit after fibula recovery · Strong intl form Anytime Scorer +200 ✅ Fully fit — training normally confirmed Covers + CBS Sports back the partnership "Strong recent international scoring form" TNT Scored vs Norway in Sweden warm-up +200 for Liverpool striker confirmed fit Isak's fitness was the biggest question mark in the build-up to this tournament after suffering a broken fibula during the club season. It has been answered: TNT Sports confirms he "has trained normally with the group in recent weeks and is expected to be available after recovering fully." Covers backs "the fruitful partnership between Arsenal's Gyökeres and Liverpool's Isak" as the reason Sweden will "feel confident." TNT Sports notes Isak is in "strong recent international scoring form" despite his injury-disrupted club season. In the warm-up against Norway, his 76th-minute strike was Sweden's only goal in a 3-1 defeat — he proved he can score even when the team struggles. Against a Tunisia defence that conceded 5 to Belgium and hasn't kept a clean sheet in their recent run, +200 for a Liverpool striker fully recovered and firing on the international stage is the second-best value pick on the board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Isak Anytime Scorer (+200) — World Cup

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

💎 Value Pick: Anthony Elanga — Anytime +300

Anthony Elanga Sweden LW · Newcastle United (EPL) · Age 23 · 2 goals in last 6 games Anytime Scorer +300 SportsgGambler top dark horse pick +300 confirmed — SportsgGambler recommendation 2 goals in past 6 games for Sweden Newcastle winger — pace in behind Tunisia SportsgGambler explicitly back Elanga at +300: "Anthony Elanga has registered two goals in his past six games. We'll bear these numbers in mind and take odds of +300 that he is able to feature on the scoresheet." WhoScored names him in their expected Sweden starting XI, with Elanga operating either as a supporting attacker or wide forward in Potter's 3-4-1-2 system. His Newcastle pace and direct running give him the profile to punish the space behind Tunisia's defensive line on the counter. With Gyökeres and Isak both likely to drag Tunisia's centre-backs away from their positions, Elanga arriving late is a genuine and well-priced scoring route at +300.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Elanga Anytime Scorer (+300) — World Cup

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📋 Other Contenders

Lucas Bergvall +380 · SWE AM +380 Tottenham's 20-year-old midfielder described by JuveFc as a potential starter in "the engine room." If he earns a start as the attacking midfielder between the front two and the midfield, his late runs and shooting ability make him a credible +380 pick at a generous price for a Premier League regular. Ellyes Skhiri +500 · TUN MF +500 CBS SportsLine Eimer specifically backs Tunisia's Skhiri and Abdi, saying they "will press for some much needed early goals." Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder with 80+ caps — the most experienced Tunisia player and their primary attacking carrier from midfield. Best Tunisia value if you want exposure to their side.

✅ Best Bets Quick Card

🔮 Prediction: Sweden 2-1 Tunisia Top Pick: Viktor Gyökeres +170 🇸🇪 Unanimous expert consensus — Fox Sports, WhoScored, CBS Sports, JuveFc, Covers all back him. 43% goal probability, 0.57 projected goals — highest of any player in the match. Arsenal PL winner who scored the decisive play-off goal to get Sweden here. Fox Sports confirms +170 on FanDuel.

⭐ Gyökeres Anytime — TOP PICK +170 Fox Sports confirmed +170. WhoScored 43% probability — leads all players. 21 Arsenal goals. Won PL title. Scored play-off winner vs Poland. CBS, JuveFc, Covers unanimous. Single most-backed pick of the entire opening weekend. 🎯 Isak Anytime — CONFIRMED FIT +200 Fibula fully healed — training normally confirmed. Liverpool striker in strong intl form. Scored in Norway warm-up. TNT, Covers, CBS all back the Gyökeres-Isak partnership. +200 for a fit Liverpool star is excellent value. 💎 Elanga Anytime — DARK HORSE +300 SportsgGambler explicit pick at +300. 2 goals in past 6 Sweden appearances. Newcastle pace in behind Tunisia's line — the counter-attack threat Sweden carry when Gyökeres and Isak drag defenders wide.

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All Goalscorer Props — Sweden vs Tunisia Gyökeres · Isak · Elanga · Bergvall · Skhiri

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

FAQ: Sweden vs Tunisia Goalscorer Betting

Who is the best anytime goalscorer bet for Sweden vs Tunisia? Viktor Gyökeres at +170 is the unanimous expert pick — confirmed by Fox Sports on FanDuel, backed by CBS Sports, JuveFc, Covers and WhoScored's model (43% goal probability, the highest of any player). He scored the decisive play-off winner vs Poland to send Sweden to the World Cup and won the Premier League with Arsenal scoring 21 goals. Alexander Isak at +200 is the second pick — fully recovered from a broken fibula, confirmed training normally.

Is Alexander Isak fit to play tonight? Yes. TNT Sports confirms Isak "has trained normally with the group in recent weeks and is expected to be available after recovering fully from his broken fibula." He scored in Sweden's warm-up against Norway and is described as being in "strong recent international scoring form" despite his injury-disrupted club season at Liverpool. He is expected to start alongside Gyökeres in Potter's 3-4-1-2 system.

What are the Sweden vs Tunisia odds on FanDuel? CBS Sports confirms the latest Sweden vs Tunisia odds from FanDuel list Sweden at -110 on the 90-minute money line, Tunisia at +340, and the draw at +230. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Sweden and Tunisia are in Group F alongside Netherlands and Japan — a win tonight is critical for both sides' knockout stage ambitions.

How did Sweden qualify for the 2026 World Cup? Sweden qualified through the UEFA Nations League play-offs after a disastrous qualifying campaign in which they collected just two points in six matches under former coach Jon Dahl Tomasson. New manager Graham Potter guided them through the play-offs, beating Ukraine 3-1 in the semi-finals and edging Poland 3-2 in the final — with Gyökeres scoring the decisive late winner. Their World Cup place came despite finishing bottom of their qualifying group behind Switzerland, Kosovo and Slovenia.