Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Pittsburgh Pirates are playing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Pirates vs Cardinals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (16-14) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (16-13)

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Thursday, April 30, 2026 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Cardinals.TV

Pirates vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-220) | STL: (+184)

PIT: (-220) | STL: (+184) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+102) | STL: +1.5 (-122)

PIT: -1.5 (+102) | STL: +1.5 (-122) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Pirates vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 4-1, 2.48 ERA vs Hunter Dobbins (Cardinals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes (4-1, 2.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Hunter Dobbins. Skenes and his team are 4-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Skenes' team has a record of 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Last season in games Dobbins pitched his team went 10-1-0 against the spread. Dobbins and his team finished 5-1 in the six games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (63.1%)

Pirates vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Cardinals, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -220, and St. Louis is +184 playing on the road.

Pirates vs Cardinals Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Pirates are +102 to cover, and the Cardinals are -122.

Pirates vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Pirates-Cardinals game on April 30 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

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Pirates vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (64.7%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has played as a favorite of -220 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Pirates' games have gone over the total in 16 of their 30 opportunities.

In 30 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 17-13-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have won 14 of the 26 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (53.8%).

St. Louis has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 29 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-13-1).

The Cardinals have covered 58.6% of their games this season, going 17-12-0 ATS.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh with 31 hits, batting .265 this season with 14 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .323 and a slugging percentage of .538.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he is 58th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn leads the Pirates with an OPS of .925. He has a slash line of .323/.410/.515 this season.

He ranks eighth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging in MLB.

O'Hearn has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has 24 hits this season and has a slash line of .242/.336/.515.

Bryan Reynolds has been key for Pittsburgh with 26 hits, an OBP of .386 plus a slugging percentage of .368.

Cardinals Player Leaders

JJ Wetherholt is hitting .241 with three doubles, six home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 95th, his on-base percentage is 36th, and he is 69th in slugging.

Wetherholt heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Jordan Walker's 30 hits and .547 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .283 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 38th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Alec Burleson is hitting .264 with eight doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Ivan Herrera has a .414 OBP to pace his team.

Pirates vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/28/2026: 11-7 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-7 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/27/2026: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/28/2025: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/27/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/26/2025: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/25/2025: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/2/2025: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/1/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/7/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/6/2025: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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