Kentucky Derby Horse Names Explained: The Art Behind the Names

Whether you’re a seasoned horse racing bettor or a new fan of the sport, one of the most fun ways to engage with horse racing is right there on the entry list: horse names are just a lot of fun. From the sublime to the silly, there’s nothing like stumbling across a horse name that speaks to you – and if you put a few bucks on a horse because of their fun name and they become the Kentucky Derby winner, that’s a story you’ll be able to tell at parties for the rest of your life!

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The Best Horse Names in This Year’s Kentucky Derby

There are as many reasons that a horse name is “good” as there are people naming horses, or even people reading horse names in the past performances. Some people love names that cleverly combine the sire and dam, or that refer to a favorite person or story from the history of horse racing. Others love a name that reminds them of a favorite place or experience. Yet others want to see a good pun, or even a non-sequitur that feels so out of place in a horse race as to make itself funny.

Given how many horses are in the Kentucky Derby – up to 20, more than any other American race – everyone will find at least one name to love. If your name is Dean or you’re good friends with a Dean, then UAE Derby (G2) winner Wonder Dean may be the horse for you. If you like cats, then The Puma could be your horse; if dogs are more your thing, then you can root for Pavlovian, whose name calls to mind Pavlov and his dogs. If you’re a fan of cars – or the singer Role Model, who has a song by this title – then UAE shipper Six Speed is the horse for you.

But, there are some other contenders whose names may slip under the radar, so keep reading to find out some of the best names among all the horses in the first leg of the Triple Crown!

Big Money

Horse racing has always been a gambling game, going all the way back to the days when people bet on whose horse was the fastest in town. So, bettors are always going to enjoy a horse in the Kentucky Derby with a name that suggests lots of money, exactly what everyone hopes to finish Kentucky Derby day with.

Emerging Market

An emerging market can be a great investment opportunity. If you identify an industry that is currently being undervalued, and see reason for rising interest over the next few weeks, months, or years, then it’s the perfect situation to buy low and make plans to sell high.

Klaravich Stables, one of trainer Chad Brown’s major owners, typically names their horses after business and economic terms. Given his race record, Emerging Market is the perfect name for their horse in the Kentucky Derby starting gate. He is the least experienced horse in the Run for the Roses: he debuted in a maiden race, February 7 at Tampa Bay Downs, won that, and followed that up with a victory in the Louisiana Derby (G2). He’s a high-risk investment on the first Saturday in May: the only horse to win the Kentucky Derby with just two previous starts was Leonatus, who did it in 1883. But, if he’s up for the challenge for Chad Brown and top jockey Flavien Prat, then his Kentucky Derby tickets will build you a big bankroll for the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

For Kentucky Derby Party Lovers

Especially if you’re watching the Kentucky Derby from your – or your friend’s – Kentucky Derby party? The right name can go perfectly with the ambience, and the thrill of a party-themed name winning the Run for the Roses can keep the fun rolling late into the night!

Right to Party

Maybe you’re a Beastie Boys fan who loves to scream along to their 1986 hit: “You gotta fight! For your right! To party!” Maybe they’re not your musical taste, but you still enjoy letting loose with your friends. If you had a few bucks on Mystik Dan in 2024, then trainer Kenny McPeek made your Kentucky Derby party extra-fun, and he might just do that again if Right to Party, a horse he trains for owner Chester Broman, Sr., goes one better than his runner-up finish in the Wood Memorial (G2).

Given his pedigree, Right to Party was the perfect name. His dam is the Emcee mare Havin’ a Party. His sire is 2014 Florida Derby winner Constitution. Even though our constitution doesn’t enshrine an explicit right to party … we can always dream, especially around Kentucky Derby time. And after all, we do have the 21st Amendment, which ended prohibition and brought back our right to sip delicious mint juleps!

Danon Bourbon

Speaking of mint juleps, who doesn’t love a Kentucky Derby horse with bourbon right there in the name? Bourbon is the heart of the mint julep, and the quintessential Kentucky drink. And, though Danon Bourbon ships halfway around the world for the race, the Derby is a homecoming of sorts: he is a Kentucky-bred son of Maxfield, who won Grade 1 races at both Churchill Downs and Keeneland.

Danon Bourbon, trained by Manabu Ikezoe for owner Danox Co. Ltd., is undefeated in three starts. He won a newcomers’ race (a maiden race open only to first-time starters), then an allowance, and then the Fukuryu Stakes, a Kentucky Derby qualifier at Nakayama. The Kentucky Derby will be his first start out of Japan and his first try against graded-stakes company – but if he wins, anyone who cashes a ticket on Danon Bourbon can buy a very nice bottle with their winnings.

A Rebellious Streak

If you have a bit of a rebellious streak, two of the Kentucky Derby entrants also have names that paint a picture of running against the grain.

Renegade

Horse racing may be a game with a long history and a stodgy image for some people, but it’s enough of a niche sports nowadays that being into it makes you a bit of a renegade. After all, with the vast majority of people talking about and wagering on sports like football, basketball, and baseball, those who bet the racetracks instead are treading a different path. And that’s exactly what a renegade is: “an individual who rejects lawful or conventional behavior,” according to Merriam-Webster. Of course, it’s perfectly legal to bet horse racing right here at FanDuel, but it’s hardly conventional!

Ironically, however? The horse named Renegade will be very popular at the windows. Trained by Todd Pletcher for Repole Stable, Robert Low, and Lawana Low, Renegade has been a buzz horse all the way down the Kentucky Derby trail, and he won the Arkansas Derby (G1) impressively in his final prep. He was the 4-1 favorite in the final pool of the Kentucky Derby future wager, and is a likely favorite on race day as well.

Intrepido

Another horse who may appeal to the less conventional – and one who will be more of a price when he competes in the Run for the Roses – is Intrepido. The word intrepid encompasses many qualities that a Kentucky Derby contender needs to have: resolute fearlessness, fortitude, and endurance, according to Merriam-Webster. To name a horse that requires optimism and a desire to transcend the expected, Intrepido has rewarded his connections by qualifying for the Kentucky Derby.

Despite his imposing name, however, Intrepido will be a long shot at the windows. The early part of his road to the Kentucky Derby went brilliantly: he won second out at Del Mar for trainer Jeff Mullins and owners Dutch Girl Holdings and Irving Ventures, and then followed that up with a score in the American Pharoah (G1) at Santa Anita. The son of Maximus Mischief hasn’t won since; he was last seen finishing fourth behind So Happy in the Santa Anita Derby (G1). But, if Intrepido bounces back to top form – maybe a few intrepid bettors will be rewarded for their fortitude with a big win.

As for which horses to bet on -- check out our best bets for the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

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