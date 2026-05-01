Best MLB Props Today: Total Bases, Strikeouts and H/R/RBI Prop Bets for Friday 5/1/26

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Shane McClanahan Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Mickey Moniak 2+ H/R/RBI

Jose Ramirez to Record an RBI

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Player Props for Today

Giants vs. Rays, 7:11 p.m. ET

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Shane McClanahan's return from injury has been a little underwhelming thus far. He's showing signs of rounding into form, though, and I like this matchup for him against the San Francisco Giants.

Last time out, McClanahan spun his best outing of the year, fanning seven over five innings and throwing 86 pitches. He's now thrown 86 and 90 pitches in his past two starts, so the leash is decently long as he builds up to 100%.

Even with some meh outings to open the season, McClanahan still owns a 24.8% K rate and 11.3% swinging-strike rate on the year.

Not only are the Giants dreadful at the plate -- sitting second-worst in wOBA (.293) -- they just played a doubleheader in Philly yesterday, so they're a travel-worn and weary group.

I think the arrow is pointing up on McClanahan, and this is my favorite K prop for tonight.

Braves vs. Rockies, 8:41 p.m. ET

The Colorado Rockies have been a laughingstock in recent years, but they're off to a decent 14-18 start. Mickey Moniak is quietly raking, especially versus righties, and he'll see right-hander Grant Holmes today at Coors.

Moniak has a gaudy .432 wOBA this season with a massive 56.9% fly-ball rate. There's a lot of room in the Coors outfield for balls to drop in, and Moniak has taken advantage, putting up a .370 average and .516 wOBA at home in the early part of the year.

Moniak is also nuking RHPs, with a .486 wOBA in the split.

Holmes is a good pitcher who can miss bats (13.3% swinging-strike rate), but he is letting up a 40.6% fly-ball rate so far this year en route to a 4.70 SIERA. He's also got a 10.4% walk rate.

None of that is likely to play well at Coors, and Moniak has a few possible paths to cash this prop.

Guardians at Athletics, 9:41 p.m. ET

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Jose Ramirez -105 View more odds in Sportsbook

With a 9.5-run total in today's Cleveland Guardians-Athletics matchup in Sacramento, we should see fireworks, and that puts me on Jose Ramirez to drive in a run.

Ramirez will be up against A's starter J.T. Ginn. Since the start of 2025, Ginn has been tagged for 1.64 home runs per nine innings. He's really struggled at the A's temporary home, with hitters mashing him to the tune of a .385 wOBA and 2.28 dingers per nine in Sacramento a year ago.

Ramirez is one of the game's elite hitters, posting a .392 expected wOBA and 39.4% hard-hit rate so far in 2026. That hard-hit rate is actually his best clip since 2021. A .215 BABIP is suppressing some of his bottom-line numbers, but make no mistake -- this is a world-class bat against a meh pitcher in a park that is fantastic for offense.

Once Ginn leaves the game, Ramirez will see an Athletics bullpen that checks in 10th worst in reliever xFIP.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.