Right To Party Scratched From 2026 Kentucky Derby

Churchill Downs announced Friday that Right To Party has been scratched from the 2026 Kentucky Derby after failing a veterinary exam. The Kenny McPeek-trained colt had been set to break from post 5 in Saturday’s race.

With Right To Party out, Robusta has been drawn into the main body of the 20-horse Kentucky Derby field from the also-eligible list. Churchill Downs’ updated Derby field also reflects the earlier scratches of Silent Tactic and Fulleffort, with Great White and Ocelli already having moved in.

The 152nd Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, May 2, 2026, with post time approximately 6:57 p.m. ET at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

You can find the updated morning-line odds for the 2026 Kentucky Derby at FanDuel Research.

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