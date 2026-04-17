Kentucky Derby 2026: Future Wager Pool 6 Odds and Contender Leaderboard

The sixth and final Kentucky Derby Future Wager pool closed Saturday, April 4, before the last round of 100-point prep races for the Kentucky Derby. The public settled on Arkansas Derby Renegade as a well-defined favorite at 4-1 – a price that, if his final prep goes well, may be close to what he goes off at on Kentucky Derby day.

How did the rest of the top contenders settle in the 152nd Kentucky Derby Future Wager pool 6 market? Read on to find out.

What is the Kentucky Derby Future Wager?

Churchill Downs offers the Kentucky Derby Future Wager so people can bet on Kentucky Derby contenders months in advance of the event. If you have an early choice in the Kentucky Derby, or think a live horse is getting ignored in the market, it’s a chance to get a bigger price on a horse than you would on race day. Of course, the risk of betting so far in advance is that the horse may not make it into the Kentucky Derby starting gate, but that is counterbalanced by the massive prices available, especially in early Kentucky Derby future wager pools.

There are six Kentucky Derby Future Wager pools offered over long weekends in October, November, January, February, March, and April. Churchill Downs also offers a Kentucky Oaks future wager alongside the fifth Kentucky Derby pool, as well as a Kentucky Derby sire future wager alongside the second pool.

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 6 Odds

These are the betting odds from Kentucky Derby Future Wager pool 6 that closed Saturday, April 4:

Betting No. Horse Odds 1 Albus 173-1 2 Bravaro 162-1 3 Buetane 77-1 4 Cherokee Nation 18-1 5 Chief Wallabee 13-1 6 Chip Honcho 101-1 7 Class President 53-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kentucky Derby Contenders Leaderboard

This is the leaderboard of Kentucky Derby contenders as of April 16, 2026. This includes horses who earned points and are still under consideration for the Kentucky Derby. Up to 20 horses can race in the Run for the Roses, and up to four horses can be entered on the also-eligible list on draw day, April 25.

The Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby offers one bid to the Kentucky Derby and the Europe/Middle East Road to the Kentucky Derby offers two. If those bids are not taken then they revert to the next highest-earning horses from preps in the United States, though all international bids are expected to be taken by international qualifiers in 2026.

Rank Horse Trainer Total Points 1 Commandment Brad Cox 150 2 Further Ado Brad Cox 135 3 Renegade Todd Pletcher 125 4 So Happy Mark Glatt 115 5 Fulleffort Brad Cox 110 6 The Puma Gustavo Delgado 106 7 Silent Tactic Mark Casse 100 View Full Table ChevronDown

Commandment, on the strength of victories in the Fountain of Youth (G2) and the Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream, is the leading point earner for the 2026 Kentucky Derby. He is one of three horses in the top five point earners for trainer Brad Cox, who also conditions Blue Grass (G1) winner Further Ado and Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) winner Fulleffort.

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