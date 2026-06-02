Home Run Predictions Today: 3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Tuesday features a 15-game MLB card with three home run prop spots that stand out: a familiar power bat at Citizens Bank Park whose recent history against tonight's starter should make bettors take notice, a left-handed masher at Truist Park facing a pitcher who has surrendered more home runs than almost anyone in the AL, and a value play at +630 who is coming off a dominant return from injury and faces a righty with 13 home runs allowed on the season. Here are the three best MLB home run prop bets for June 2, with full analysis and the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pick 01
Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres · 6:40 PM ET
Philadelphia Phillies · 1B
Bryce Harper
To Hit a Home Run · vs. Randy Vasquez (SD)
FanDuel
+310
13+
2026 HRs
.297
May AVG
6
May HRs
.534
2026 SLG
Why Bryce Harper at +310?
Bryce Harper has been one of the hottest hitters in the National League across May, batting .297 with four doubles, six home runs, and 12 RBI in 21 contests during the month — a scorching pace that he carried into June. The 33-year-old Phillies first baseman entered Tuesday slashing .282/.372/.534 with more than 13 home runs on the season, and his Citizens Bank Park numbers remain elite at home.
The matchup against Randy Vasquez is the key driver. In the most recent meeting between these two clubs on May 26, Harper hit a solo home run off Vasquez in the first inning on the ninth pitch of the game. That was Harper's second home run in his last four contests heading into that series. The Phillies' first baseman has a well-documented history of punishing right-handed sinker-ball pitchers when he can time the sinker on the inner half, which is Vasquez's primary pitch. Citizens Bank Park amplifies pull-side power to right field, and Harper's quick bat generates the exit velocities needed to exploit that short right-field porch.
Opposing Pitcher: Randy Vasquez (SD) · 5-3
Vasquez allowed three Phillies home runs in his last outing against this same club on May 26, surrendering shots to Harper, Trea Turner, and J.T. Realmuto across six-plus innings. His sinker-heavy approach is exactly the pitch mix that Harper's pull-side power profile targets. Citizens Bank Park's right field dimensions amplify the risk further.
At +310, the market is pricing Harper as a reasonable 24 percent probability, which underestimates a hitter who homered off this specific pitcher just six days ago, is in the middle of a six-homer May, and is playing in one of the NL's better home run environments. Check the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matt Olson has been one of the Braves' most consistent power threats all season. The 32-year-old first baseman carries 18-plus home runs on the year with a barrel rate of 14.8 percent and an average exit velocity of 93.1 mph, elite contact quality metrics that rank him in the top tier of NL first basemen by raw power output. Olson is a notorious left-handed pull-hitter whose swing plane creates home run conditions in any park with a right field that plays short or medium depth. Truist Park's right field porch suits his profile perfectly.
The matchup against Kevin Gausman is not as favorable as the other two picks from a pitcher-quality standpoint, Gausman is one of the most dominant starters in the AL with a 2.89 ERA. However, left-handed hitters have historically given Gausman more trouble than right-handers, and Olson's pull-side power means he does not need to make perfect contact to put the ball over the right field fence. Gausman's splitter, which is his best pitch, is most effective against right-handed batters; against left-handed pull hitters like Olson, it works less consistently because it breaks away from the barrel path rather than into it.
Truist Park Power Factor
Truist Park plays as a right-field-friendly environment for left-handed pull hitters. Olson's average home run distance of 419 feet means he does not need ideal conditions to clear the right-field fence. Tuesday's evening temperatures in Atlanta are forecast to be warm with negligible wind, which slightly elevates ball-carry conditions compared to a cold night at the same park.
At +340, this is a bet on a genuine power hitter with elite barrel metrics getting one favorable at-bat count against a pitcher whose best pitch works against the opposite-handed batter. In a 4-5 at-bat night, Olson's power threat is real enough that the +340 represents solid value for his profile. Visit FanDuel Sportsbook for live odds.
Houston Astros vs. Pittsburgh Pirates · 8:10 PM ET
Pittsburgh Pirates · 1B/DH
Ryan O'Hearn
To Hit a Home Run · vs. Mike Burrows (HOU)
FanDuel
+630
7
2026 HRs
3
HRs Last 5 G
13
Burrows HR Allowed
44.9%
Hard Hit %
Why Ryan O'Hearn at +630?
The +630 price tag makes this the obvious value play on Tuesday's slate, and the underlying data supports it significantly more than the odds suggest. O'Hearn has hit three home runs in his last five games before sustaining a right quadriceps strain that landed him on the injured list. Pittsburgh's general manager confirmed the injury was a "moderate" quad strain that sidelined the 32-year-old first baseman into mid-June, and his return tonight in Houston represents his first game back. O'Hearn had been enjoying a strong season as an everyday player with seven home runs, 29 RBI, and a .289/.368/.459 slash line through 44 games before the injury.
The matchup against Mike Burrows is what elevates this from a curiosity to a genuine betting opportunity. Burrows is tied for the fourth most home runs allowed in the season at 13, including five combined across his last three starts. He is a right-handed pitcher whose elevated fly-ball rate against left-handed batters creates exactly the launch-angle conditions that O'Hearn's pull-side swing generates. Minute Maid Park's Crawford Boxes add further upside for left-handed pull power.
The Value Case at +630
The +630 price implies approximately a 14 percent probability. A left-handed bat averaging one home run roughly every 20 plate appearances this season, returning from injury against the fourth-most homer-allowing pitcher in the AL, in one of baseball's most power-friendly parks, is meaningfully undervalued at that probability. Three home runs in his last five games before the injury reinforces that his power stroke was at its peak heading into the IL stint.
O'Hearn is the home run prop bet where the market has not fully adjusted for the pre-injury form. At +630, even a small stake makes this the highest-upside play on Tuesday's board. Find the latest lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
All three picks are anchored in the same framework: proven power bats facing pitchers with clear structural vulnerabilities in parks that suit the hitter's swing plane. Harper's recent history against Vasquez makes the Phillies game the highest-confidence play. Olson at Truist Park against a righty whose splitter is less effective against left-handed pull hitters is the mid-range value. O'Hearn at +630 in a power park against one of the most homer-vulnerable starters in the league is the play where the odds tell the most compelling story.
For the complete list of MLB home run prop odds on Tuesday's full slate, visit FanDuel Sportsbook. Always confirm starting pitcher and lineup information before placing, late scratches can shift these numbers significantly. Bet responsibly.
FanDuel Sportsbook
Bet today's MLB home run props for Tuesday, June 2
Frequently Asked Questions: MLB Home Run Prop Bets - June 2, 2026
What are the best MLB home run prop bets for Tuesday, June 2, 2026?
The three best MLB home run prop bets on Tuesday's 15-game slate are Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies at +310 against Randy Vasquez, Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves at +340 against Kevin Gausman, and Ryan O'Hearn of the Pittsburgh Pirates at +630 against Mike Burrows. Each pick is built around a proven power bat facing a pitcher with a specific vulnerability, in a park environment that amplifies the home run potential. You can place all three bets and view the full menu of MLB home run prop odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Why is Bryce Harper a strong home run prop bet against the Padres on June 2?
Bryce Harper enters Tuesday having batted .297 in May with six home runs and 12 RBI across 21 games, making him one of the hottest bats in the National League. More critically, Harper already homered off Randy Vasquez in the most recent matchup between these two clubs on May 26, connecting on a solo shot in the first inning on the ninth pitch of the game. Harper's pull-side power profile targets the exact type of sinker-heavy approach that Vasquez relies on, and Citizens Bank Park's right-field dimensions amplify that advantage. At +310, the market is not fully pricing in Harper's recent form or his specific history against this pitcher. Place your bet on Harper's batter props at FanDuel Sportsbook.
What makes Ryan O'Hearn at +630 a value home run prop bet against the Astros?
Ryan O'Hearn hit three home runs in his last five games before landing on the injured list with a right quadriceps strain, and Tuesday marks his return to action against one of the most homer-vulnerable starting pitchers in the American League. Mike Burrows has surrendered 13 home runs on the season, tied for fourth most in the AL, including five across his last three starts alone. O'Hearn is a left-handed pull hitter returning to Minute Maid Park, where the Crawford Boxes in left field create a natural advantage for pull-side power from the left side. The +630 price implies roughly a 14 percent probability, which significantly undervalues a hitter who was on a three-home-run surge before the injury and now faces a starter who has been consistently giving up long balls. Place your bet on O'Hearn's batter props at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.