Home Run Predictions Today: 3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Why Bryce Harper at +310?

Bryce Harper has been one of the hottest hitters in the National League across May, batting .297 with four doubles, six home runs, and 12 RBI in 21 contests during the month — a scorching pace that he carried into June. The 33-year-old Phillies first baseman entered Tuesday slashing .282/.372/.534 with more than 13 home runs on the season, and his Citizens Bank Park numbers remain elite at home.

The matchup against Randy Vasquez is the key driver. In the most recent meeting between these two clubs on May 26, Harper hit a solo home run off Vasquez in the first inning on the ninth pitch of the game. That was Harper's second home run in his last four contests heading into that series. The Phillies' first baseman has a well-documented history of punishing right-handed sinker-ball pitchers when he can time the sinker on the inner half, which is Vasquez's primary pitch. Citizens Bank Park amplifies pull-side power to right field, and Harper's quick bat generates the exit velocities needed to exploit that short right-field porch.

Opposing Pitcher: Randy Vasquez (SD) · 5-3 Vasquez allowed three Phillies home runs in his last outing against this same club on May 26, surrendering shots to Harper, Trea Turner, and J.T. Realmuto across six-plus innings. His sinker-heavy approach is exactly the pitch mix that Harper's pull-side power profile targets. Citizens Bank Park's right field dimensions amplify the risk further.

At +310, the market is pricing Harper as a reasonable 24 percent probability, which underestimates a hitter who homered off this specific pitcher just six days ago, is in the middle of a six-homer May, and is playing in one of the NL's better home run environments. Check the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.