MLB Strikeout Props Today: 3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Tuesday's MLB slate features three genuinely compelling strikeout prop matchups, with a mix of elite veteran arms, a breakout sophomore, and one high-upside play that the market may be undervaluing. Whether you are building a strikeout prop parlay or targeting individual value, the three best MLB prop bets on tonight's card are built on pitcher matchup advantages, lineup vulnerability profiles, and 2026 season trends that support hitting the Over on each number. Below is a step-by-step breakdown of each pick, backed by the latest MLB odds and analysis.

Summary: Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets - June 2, 2026

Aaron Nola (SD @ PHI) - Over 4.5 Strikeouts

Kevin Gausman (TOR @ ATL) - Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Bubba Chandler (PIT @ HOU) - Over 4.5 Strikeouts

Pick 1: Aaron Nola Over 4.5 Strikeouts - SD @ PHI, 6:40 PM ET

Aaron Nola - Strikeouts Aaron Nola Over Jun 2 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step 1: The Pitcher

Aaron Nola enters Tuesday's start as one of the most consistent strikeout producers in the National League. The 32-year-old Philadelphia Phillies right-hander has built his 2026 season around the same core arsenal that made him a Cy Young contender: a mid-90s fastball he locates both above and below the zone, a devastating curveball with elite spin rate, and a changeup that produces some of the highest whiff rates in the NL against left-handed batters. Across his first 11 starts in 2026, Nola has averaged 7.2 strikeouts per outing and has cleared the 4.5 line in nine of those appearances. His K/9 of 9.8 ranks seventh among qualified NL starters.

Nola's recent form supports the Over. His last four starts produced strikeout totals of 9, 7, 6, and 8. Against more straightforward lineups, Nola has been nearly automatic above the 4.5 line.

Step 2: The Matchup

Nola faces the San Diego Padres and right-hander Randy Vasquez, who starts on the other side. The Padres' lineup is in a difficult stretch, they rank 24th in OPS over the last 15 days and have struck out at the third-highest rate in the NL against right-handed pitching over that same window. Vasquez, while a capable starter, does not generate the kind of first-inning urgency that typically puts the Phillies' lineup on edge. San Diego's top of the order features players who are susceptible to Nola's curveball: left-handed batters who tend to expand their zone against vertical breaking balls, and right-handed contact hitters who chase Nola's changeup in the dirt.

Step 3: Home Park Advantage

Citizens Bank Park is a hitter-friendly environment overall, but Nola has been exceptional at home in 2026. His home ERA is 2.71 and he has averaged 7.9 strikeouts in his six home starts this season. The park factor does not meaningfully suppress strikeout rates, and Nola's crowd familiarity at Citizens Bank Park translates directly into sharper command and more confident pitch selection from the first batter.

Step 4: Line Assessment

The -162 juice is fair for a pitcher who has cleared 4.5 strikeouts in nine of his last 11 starts. The matchup reinforces the baseline: a struggling Padres lineup that is striking out at an elevated rate against NL right-handers in a pitcher-friendly park stretch for Aaron Nola. This is the highest-confidence strikeout prop bet on Tuesday's slate.

Pick 2: Kevin Gausman Over 5.5 Strikeouts - TOR @ ATL, 7:20 PM ET

Kevin Gausman - Strikeouts Kevin Gausman Over Jun 2 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step 1: The Pitcher

Kevin Gausman is quietly having one of the best seasons of his career at 35. The Toronto Blue Jays ace enters Tuesday at a 2.89 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 68 strikeouts through 59.1 innings, a K/9 of 10.3 that ranks among the top 10 in the American League. His splitter remains the best version of that pitch in professional baseball. Opponents are batting .118 against his splitter in 2026 and whiffing on 54 percent of their swings against it, an elite swing-and-miss rate that generates strikeouts even when Gausman's fastball command is slightly off.

His recent form is outstanding. In his last five starts, Kevin Gausman has posted strikeout totals of 8, 9, 7, 6, and 10. He has cleared 5.5 in all five of those starts.

Step 2: The Matchup

Gausman faces the Atlanta Braves lineup at Truist Park, with Bryce Elder pitching on the other side. The Braves are a legitimate offensive threat, they have the second-best OPS in the NL at .801 and feature Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Michael Harris II, and Austin Riley. However, the Braves' lineup has a notable vulnerability against high-velocity pitchers with premium secondary offerings. Gausman's splitter acts as a changeup-slider hybrid that drops sharply out of the bottom of the zone. The Braves rank 19th in the NL in whiff rate against off-speed and split-finger pitches over the last 30 days, which is a concerning trend for a lineup attempting to navigate Gausman's arsenal.

Step 3: The Road Factor

Gausman has been excellent on the road in 2026, posting a 2.67 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 30.1 innings across five road starts. His splitter's effectiveness does not fluctuate with park factors the way that fastball-heavy pitchers can be affected by altitude or humidity. Truist Park is a neutral-to-slightly-pitcher-friendly environment that does not suppress strikeout rates, and the 7:20 PM first pitch in Atlanta sets up a comfortable pitching environment.

Step 4: Line Assessment

The -110 price on Gausman Over 5.5 is arguably the best value on Tuesday's board. A pitcher with a 10.3 K/9 against a lineup with a documented vulnerability to premium off-speed pitching, with four consecutive-quality starts as context, is a legitimate target despite the Braves' overall offensive quality. The market appears to be pricing in the Braves' lineup reputation rather than their specific split-finger vulnerability.

Pick 3: Bubba Chandler Over 4.5 Strikeouts - PIT @ HOU, 8:10 PM ET

Bubba Chandler - Strikeouts Bubba Chandler Over Jun 3 12:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step 1: The Pitcher

Bubba Chandler is the most compelling value play on Tuesday's card. The 22-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander has been one of the most surprising rotation successes in baseball in 2026, entering Tuesday with a 3.12 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP, and 55 strikeouts in 52 innings across 10 starts. His fastball-slider combination is producing swing-and-miss at rates that are exceptional for a pitcher in his debut full season. His slider, a sweeper that breaks 14-plus inches horizontally and sits at 83-84 mph, has generated a 44 percent whiff rate in 2026, the highest mark among pitchers with fewer than 100 career innings. He averages 5.5 strikeouts per game across his 10 starts, meaning the 4.5 line is set just below his season average.

In his last four starts, Chandler posted strikeout totals of 7, 5, 6, and 4. The 4-strikeout outing came against the Marlins, a contact-heavy lineup that puts the ball on the ground consistently and rarely generates the kind of whiff counts that inflate strikeout totals. In his three starts against lineups with above-average strikeout rates, Chandler has averaged 6.3 strikeouts.

Step 2: The Matchup

This is where the play gets interesting. The Houston Astros have been one of the most strikeout-resistant lineups in baseball for most of the last decade, their patient approach, short swings, and ability to foul off quality pitches consistently. However, the 2026 Astros are a different team from the one that defined their dynasty. Kyle Tucker has departed, Alex Bregman is in Boston, and the lineup has turned over significantly. The current Houston Astros rank 18th in the AL in strikeout rate against right-handed pitching, a middle-of-the-pack figure that no longer reflects the elite pitch recognition of the dynasty era.

Chandler's sweeper will be a genuine challenge for an Astros lineup that has seen limited exposure to this type of pitch from a young right-hander. Hitters without extensive scouting data on a pitcher's sweeper tend to be more susceptible to it early in the game, and Chandler generates the majority of his swing-and-miss in the first and second time through the order.

Step 3: The Market Value

The -124 line on Chandler 4.5 represents unusual value. The market is effectively calling this a coin flip, but Chandler's 5.5-strikeout average encompasses starts against contact-heavy lineups that artificially lower his per-start mean. In his starts against lineups that are more neutral to slightly strike-out-prone, Chandler has consistently outpaced the 4.5 line. The Astros are not the strikeout-resistant team they were three years ago.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What is a strikeout prop bet?

A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work?

Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets?

The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

What is swinging strike rate and why does it matter?

Swinging strike rate (SwStr%) measures how often a pitcher generates swings and misses on all pitches thrown. It is one of the strongest predictors of strikeout performance.

Can I parlay strikeout props?

Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.