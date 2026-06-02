Best NRFI Bets Today: 3 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Tuesday, June 2, 2026

The No Run First Inning market is one of the most efficient daily betting opportunities in baseball, settling in the first six outs of each game. The key inputs are always the same: starting pitcher first-inning efficiency, walk rate, top-of-the-order lineup construction, and park factors. Tuesday's slate features three matchups with strong structural cases for a scoreless first frame, each supported by pitcher profiles, recent data, and opposing lineup analysis.

NRFI Pick 1: SD @ PHI - 6:40 PM ET

1st Inning Total Runs 1st Inning Total Runs 0 Runs -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Step 1: Aaron Nola - First Inning Profile

Aaron Nola is one of the more reliable first-inning pitchers in the NL. His 0.98 WHIP reflects a pitcher who attacks the zone from his first pitch, generates first-pitch strikes at an elite frequency, and uses his curveball to establish swing-and-miss early in counts before hitters have had the opportunity to sit on his fastball. In the first inning, before opposing batters have timed his delivery, Nola's combination of vertical fastball and downward-breaking curveball is at its most effective. He has not allowed a first-inning run in nine of his last 11 starts.

Step 2: Randy Vasquez - First Inning Profile

Randy Vasquez is a right-hander who relies on his sinker and slider to generate ground balls and weak contact. His first-inning approach is built around establishing his sinker early to generate roll-overs rather than air balls. The Philadelphia Phillies lineup, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, and Nick Castellanos, is an elite offensive group. However, Schwarber and Harper both tend to swing aggressively in the first inning. Vasquez's sinker-heavy approach in the opening frame actually works against aggressive early-count swingers: the ground-ball outcomes generated by his sinker prevent the type of extra-base damage that typically leads to first-inning runs. His walk rate has been below average for his career but manageable in the first inning specifically.

Step 3: NRFI Risk Assessment

The NRFI risk on this play is primarily concentrated on Vasquez allowing a leadoff walk or hit to Harper or Schwarber that turns into a first-inning run. Schwarber in particular has a tendency to take pitchers deep in the count. However, Vasquez's sinker-first approach and his tendency to get first-pitch strikes reduce the probability of a first-inning walk cascade. Nola retiring the San Diego Padres first three batters is extremely high-probability given their current form and Nola's home park dominance.

NRFI Pick 2: TOR @ ATL - 7:20 PM ET

1st Inning Total Runs 1st Inning Total Runs 0 Runs -135 View more odds in Sportsbook

Step 1: Kevin Gausman - First Inning Profile

Gausman's 0.98 WHIP and his elite splitter make him a high-quality NRFI pitcher in the first inning. His approach involves establishing his fastball in the upper zone on the first pitch to set up his splitter as a chase pitch in the third and fourth pitches of an at-bat. In the first inning, before Atlanta Braves lineup has had any opportunity to sit on his splitter, the sequence works at maximum efficiency. Gausman has not allowed a first-inning run in seven of his last eight starts. His control is excellent, 14 walks in 59.1 innings, which means the first-inning walk-into-trouble risk is among the lowest of any starting pitcher on Tuesday's slate.

Step 2: Bryce Elder - First Inning Profile

Bryce Elder is a sinker-first right-hander for Atlanta who generates ground-ball contact at an above-average rate. For NRFI purposes, his approach is structurally sound in the opening frame: his sinker produces early-count contact, he does not struggle with walks early in games, and his pitch sequencing in the first inning is more controlled than in the middle innings where his velocity tends to decline. The Toronto Blue Jays lineup, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, George Springer, and Daulton Varsho, is not a first-inning-heavy scoring unit. They tend to be patient and work counts, which means more at-bats that stay alive in first-inning sequences rather than ending in run-scoring situations. Elder's ground-ball approach minimizes the extra-base damage that is required for first-inning runs from a patient lineup like Toronto's.

Step 3: Truist Park Context

Truist Park is a neutral-to-slightly-pitcher-friendly environment for the first inning. It does not carry the inflationary first-inning run-scoring factor that some parks like Great American Ball Park do, and the 7:20 PM evening conditions in Atlanta in early June are warm but not the kind of extreme heat that significantly affects pitch movement.

NRFI Pick 3: PIT @ HOU - 8:10 PM ET

1st Inning Total Runs 1st Inning Total Runs 0 Runs -115 View more odds in Sportsbook

Step 1: Bubba Chandler - First Inning Profile

Bubba Chandler generates his best swing-and-miss results in the first inning of any game he starts, before opposing hitters have had any in-game exposure to his sweeper. His approach in the opening frame is aggressive: he attacks with the fastball to establish strike one and follows immediately with the sweeper to generate the first chase of the game. This sequencing has made Chandler's first inning one of his cleanest. In eight of his 10 starts in 2026, Chandler has not allowed a first-inning run. The two first-inning runs he allowed came against the Chicago Cubs, specifically off a leadoff home run by Seiya Suzuki on a first-pitch fastball over the middle in one start, and a two-out walk that became a stolen base and a wild pitch in another. Neither scenario is highly probable against the Houston Astros' lineup profile.

Step 2: Mike Burrows - First Inning Profile

Mike Burrows is a young right-hander for the Houston Astros who has shown genuine first-inning command in 2026. In his nine starts this season, he has not allowed more than one run in the first inning and has allowed zero in seven of those outings. His primary pitches are a hard four-seam fastball in the 94-95 mph range and a slider that generates late movement. His first-inning approach is to establish the fastball in the strike zone and use the slider as a put-away pitch on the first strikeout opportunity of the game. Pittsburgh Pirates lineup is one of the least dangerous offensively in the NL, ranking 27th in runs per game. Bryan Reynolds is their most significant first-inning threat, but Reynolds is a patient hitter who rarely generates damage in the first inning of opposing starters' outings.

Step 3: Minute Maid Park Context

Minute Maid Park's Crawford Boxes present a home run risk in general, but that risk is concentrated in the middle innings rather than the first frame, where pitchers are typically at their sharpest and most energized. The park's NRFI rate in 2026 is above league average, reflecting the quality of the Astros' own rotation at home this season.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting?

NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work?

A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI?

NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets?

The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets?

Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel?

You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.