Best Belmont Stakes Bets: 2026 Belmont Stakes Betting Promo and Bonus on FanDuel Racing

The promotion is only open to individuals twenty-one (21) years of age or older who, at the time and date of entry, are legal residents of the following states:

Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kentucky Louisiana Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Montana New Hampshire New Mexico New York North Dakota Ohio Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Dakota Virginia Washington West Virginia Wyoming

⚠ Not Eligible Customers who have placed a previous wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, FanDuel Casino, or FanDuel Daily Fantasy Sports are not eligible. The wager must be your first real-money wager at FanDuel Racing.

For the purposes of eligibility, your first wager placed after a cancellation or settlement of a scratched horse will still be considered your first wager.

See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Racing.