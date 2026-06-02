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Best Belmont Stakes Bets: 2026 Belmont Stakes Betting Promo and Bonus on FanDuel Racing

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

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Best Belmont Stakes Bets: 2026 Belmont Stakes Betting Promo and Bonus on FanDuel Racing
Best 2026 Belmont Stakes Betting Promo and Bonus on FanDuel Racing | FanDuel Research
FanDuel Research Belmont Stakes 2026 Promo
158th Belmont Stakes · June 6, 2026 · Saratoga Race Course

Best 2026 Belmont Stakes Betting Promo and Bonus on FanDuel Racing

The Triple Crown season reaches its final turn. FanDuel Racing is celebrating the 158th Belmont Stakes with a special offer for new customers. No promo code required.

New Customer Offer
Bet $10, Get $50 Back
Place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track & get $50 back in Racing Bonus. Valid through July 31, 2026.
Claim Offer →

The 158th Belmont Stakes runs Saturday, June 6, at Saratoga Race Course. It's the third and final time the race calls the Spa home before it returns to a rebuilt Belmont Park in 2027, and FanDuel is celebrating with a special offer for new customers.

New customers can bet $10 on any race at any track and get $50 back as a FanDuel Racing Bonus!

How to Use This FanDuel Racing Promo

You don't need a promo code to claim this Belmont Stakes promo, and it isn't limited to select races. If you're a new FanDuel customer, all you have to do is sign up and bet.

1
Sign Up for FanDuel Racing

Sign up for your FanDuel account. No promo code needed — the offer is applied automatically to new users.

2
Place Your First $10 Wager

Place your first real-money wager of $10 on any race at any track on FanDuel Racing. Your bet can be on the Belmont Stakes or any other race on the card.

3
Receive Your $50 Racing Bonus

Allow up to 72 hours for a $50 Racing Bonus to be credited to your account. The bonus will be issued as a non-transferable and non-withdrawable Racing Credit that expires after seven days. Use it to bet any horse races you want through FanDuel Racing!

FanDuel Racing · New Users
Bet $10 → Get $50 Back
Valid on any race, any track · Through July 31, 2026 · No promo code needed
Claim Offer →

Who Can Use This FanDuel Racing Promo?

The promotion is only open to individuals twenty-one (21) years of age or older who, at the time and date of entry, are legal residents of the following states:

Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kentucky Louisiana Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Montana New Hampshire New Mexico New York North Dakota Ohio Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Dakota Virginia Washington West Virginia Wyoming
⚠ Not Eligible

Customers who have placed a previous wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, FanDuel Casino, or FanDuel Daily Fantasy Sports are not eligible. The wager must be your first real-money wager at FanDuel Racing.

For the purposes of eligibility, your first wager placed after a cancellation or settlement of a scratched horse will still be considered your first wager.

See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Racing.

How Long Will This FanDuel Racing Promo Run?

📅
Promotion End Date
July 31, 2026

This promotion runs until July 31, 2026. Claim your bonus now →

FanDuel Racing · 2026 Belmont Stakes

Don't Miss the Final Belmont at Saratoga

The 158th Belmont Stakes — the third and final running at Saratoga Race Course — is your last chance to experience this historic pairing. Bet on the race with a $50 Racing Bonus on your first $10 wager.

Claim Your Racing Bonus →

Must be 21+. New FanDuel Racing users only. Valid through July 31, 2026. Full T&Cs apply.

© 2026 FanDuel · FanDuel Racing · Gambling involves risk. Must be 21+. Please play responsibly.

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes FanDuel Racing Promo

What is the FanDuel Racing promo for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

FanDuel Racing is offering new customers a chance to place their first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back as a Racing Bonus. The promotion requires no promo code and is not limited to Belmont Stakes races, you can use your first $10 wager on any race available through FanDuel Racing. Once the $50 Racing Bonus is credited to your account, you have seven days to use it on any horse races you choose. Claim the offer at FanDuel Racing.

Who is eligible for the FanDuel Racing 2026 Belmont Stakes bonus offer?

The promotion is available to new FanDuel customers who are 21 years of age or older and legal residents of one of the 31 eligible states, including New York, California, Florida, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Ohio, among others. Customers who have previously placed a wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, FanDuel Casino, or FanDuel Daily Fantasy Sports are not eligible, the offer is specifically for first-time FanDuel Racing users only. Your qualifying wager must be your first real-money bet placed on FanDuel Racing. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Racing.

How long does the FanDuel Racing Belmont Stakes promo last and how do I use the bonus?

This promotion runs through July 31, 2026, giving you time to use it beyond the Belmont Stakes itself on June 6. Once you sign up, place your first $10 wager, and allow up to 72 hours for the $50 Racing Bonus to be credited. The bonus is issued as a non-transferable and non-withdrawable Racing Credit that expires seven days after being awarded. You can use the Racing Credit on any horse races available through FanDuel Racing during that window. Claim the offer and get started at FanDuel Racing.

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