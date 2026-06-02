Best Belmont Stakes Bets: 2026 Belmont Stakes Betting Promo and Bonus on FanDuel Racing

The 158th Belmont Stakes runs Saturday, June 6, at Saratoga Race Course. It's the third and final time the race calls the Spa home before it returns to a rebuilt Belmont Park in 2027, and FanDuel is celebrating with a special offer for new customers.
You don't need a promo code to claim this Belmont Stakes promo, and it isn't limited to select races. If you're a new FanDuel customer, all you have to do is sign up and bet.
1
Sign Up for FanDuel Racing
Sign up for your FanDuel account. No promo code needed — the offer is applied automatically to new users.
2
Place Your First $10 Wager
Place your first real-money wager of $10 on any race at any track on FanDuel Racing. Your bet can be on the Belmont Stakes or any other race on the card.
3
Receive Your $50 Racing Bonus
Allow up to 72 hours for a $50 Racing Bonus to be credited to your account. The bonus will be issued as a non-transferable and non-withdrawable Racing Credit that expires after seven days. Use it to bet any horse races you want through FanDuel Racing!
FanDuel Racing · New Users
Bet $10 → Get $50 Back
Valid on any race, any track · Through July 31, 2026 · No promo code needed
The 158th Belmont Stakes — the third and final running at Saratoga Race Course — is your last chance to experience this historic pairing. Bet on the race with a $50 Racing Bonus on your first $10 wager.
Must be 21+. New FanDuel Racing users only. Valid through July 31, 2026. Full T&Cs apply.
Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes FanDuel Racing Promo
What is the FanDuel Racing promo for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?
FanDuel Racing is offering new customers a chance to place their first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back as a Racing Bonus. The promotion requires no promo code and is not limited to Belmont Stakes races, you can use your first $10 wager on any race available through FanDuel Racing. Once the $50 Racing Bonus is credited to your account, you have seven days to use it on any horse races you choose. Claim the offer at FanDuel Racing.
Who is eligible for the FanDuel Racing 2026 Belmont Stakes bonus offer?
The promotion is available to new FanDuel customers who are 21 years of age or older and legal residents of one of the 31 eligible states, including New York, California, Florida, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Ohio, among others. Customers who have previously placed a wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, FanDuel Casino, or FanDuel Daily Fantasy Sports are not eligible, the offer is specifically for first-time FanDuel Racing users only. Your qualifying wager must be your first real-money bet placed on FanDuel Racing. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Racing.
How long does the FanDuel Racing Belmont Stakes promo last and how do I use the bonus?
This promotion runs through July 31, 2026, giving you time to use it beyond the Belmont Stakes itself on June 6. Once you sign up, place your first $10 wager, and allow up to 72 hours for the $50 Racing Bonus to be credited. The bonus is issued as a non-transferable and non-withdrawable Racing Credit that expires seven days after being awarded. You can use the Racing Credit on any horse races available through FanDuel Racing during that window. Claim the offer and get started at FanDuel Racing.
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