2026 Belmont Stakes Contenders, Post Positions and Odds Announced

2026 Belmont Stakes Contenders, Post Positions & Morning Line Odds | FanDuel Research 158TH RUNNING · GRADE I BELMONT STAKES 2026 SARATOGA RACE COURSE · JUNE 6 Saturday, June 6, 2026 Post Time: 7:04 PM ET $2 Million Purse 1¼ Miles The 2026 Belmont Stakes contenders and morning line odds have been announced. The field for the 158th Belmont Stakes was drawn on Monday, June 1st. Belmont Stakes morning line odds, an estimation of what the odds will be on the day of the race, are also posted. For the third consecutive year, the race will not be run at its traditional home. Saratoga Race Course, located in Upstate New York, is slated to hold the Belmont Stakes while Belmont Park undergoes a comprehensive modernization and reconstruction project. This marks the third and final year Saratoga will host the race, Belmont Park is scheduled to reopen in fall 2026 with the Stakes returning to Long Island in 2027. You can bet on which horse will win the Belmont Stakes with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook. New FanDuel Racing Users Place $10 · Get $50 Back in Racing Bonus First bet on any race at any track. Check out all 2026 Belmont promos available on FDR. Bet the Belmont → 2026 Belmont Stakes Field & Odds Morning Line Odds · 9 Horses Post Horse Jockey Trainer ML Odds 1 Vitruvian Man Antonio Fresu Doug O'Neill 30-1 2 Powershift Luis Saez Todd Pletcher 12-1 3 Chief Wallabee Contender Junior Alvarado Bill Mott 3-1 4 Renegade Morning Line Fav Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd Pletcher 2-1 5 Ottinho Dylan Davis Chad Brown 20-1 6 Growth Equity Manuel Franco Chad Brown 12-1 7 Commandment Contender John Velazquez Brad Cox 6-1 8 Emerging Market Flavien Prat Chad Brown 6-1 9 Golden Tempo Contender Jose Ortiz Cherie DeVaux 9-2 Morning Line Favorite Top Contenders View Live Belmont Odds → Morning Line Snapshot Post 4 · FAVORITE Renegade 2-1 Irad Ortiz Jr. / Pletcher Post 3 Chief Wallabee 3-1 Jr. Alvarado / Mott Post 9 Golden Tempo 9-2 Jose Ortiz / DeVaux Post 7 Commandment 6-1 J. Velazquez / Cox Post 2 · Post 6 Powershift & Growth Equity 12-1 Saez–Pletcher / Franco–Brown Post 5 · Post 1 Ottinho & Vitruvian Man 20/30-1 Davis–Brown / Fresu–O'Neill 2026 Belmont Stakes FAQ Q When and Where Is the 2026 Belmont Stakes? The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026. For the third consecutive year, it will take place at Saratoga Race Course due to construction at the race's usual home of Belmont Park. Q When Is Post Time for the 2026 Belmont Stakes? Post time for "The Test of the Champion" is set for 7:04 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 6th. The five-day Belmont Stakes Racing Festival runs from Wednesday, June 3 through Sunday, June 7 at Saratoga Race Course. Place Your Bets Ready to Bet the 2026 Belmont Stakes? Get ready to bet on the Belmont Stakes winner with FanDuel Racing. Stay updated on the Belmont Stakes odds as we approach The Test of the Champion. Bet on FanDuel Racing → View Belmont Promos Bet $10 Get $50 Back Odds subject to change. Must be 21+. FanDuel Racing · Please gamble responsibly · Morning line odds as of June 1, 2026

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds (fanduel.com/belmont-stakes-odds) as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.