Kent State vs Miami (OH) Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAC Tournament

The No. 3 seed Kent State Golden Flashes (22-10, 11-7 MAC) will face off against the No. 2 seed Miami (OH) RedHawks (24-8, 14-4 MAC) in the MAC tournament Friday at Rocket Arena, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Kent State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Arena: Rocket Arena

Kent State vs. Miami (OH) Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kent State win (50.2%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Friday's Kent State-Miami (OH) spread (Kent State -3.5) or total (143.5 points).

Kent State vs. Miami (OH): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kent State has compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Miami (OH) is 18-12-0 ATS this year.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Miami (OH) is 3-4 against the spread compared to the 10-9 ATS record Kent State racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

At home, the Golden Flashes own a worse record against the spread (5-8-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (7-6-0).

This year, the RedHawks are 9-5-0 at home against the spread (.643 winning percentage). On the road, they are 7-6-0 ATS (.538).

Kent State is 8-11-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Miami (OH) has 12 wins against the spread in 19 MAC games this season.

Kent State vs. Miami (OH): Moneyline Betting Stats

Kent State has been the moneyline favorite in 24 games this season and has come away with the win 19 times (79.2%) in those contests.

The Golden Flashes have a win-loss record of 15-4 when favored by -164 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Miami (OH) has won 44.4% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-5).

The RedHawks are 2-5 (winning just 28.6% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kent State has a 62.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Kent State vs. Miami (OH) Head-to-Head Comparison

Kent State outscores opponents by 5.7 points per game (scoring 74.0 per game to rank 171st in college basketball while allowing 68.3 per outing to rank 68th in college basketball) and has a +185 scoring differential overall.

Jalen Sullinger paces Kent State, averaging 15.0 points per game (262nd in the country).

Miami (OH) is outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game, with a +261 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.1 points per game (29th in college basketball) and allows 72.9 per contest (209th in college basketball).

Kam Craft is ranked 433rd in the country with a team-high 13.6 points per game.

The Golden Flashes average 33.2 rebounds per game (108th in college basketball) while allowing 28.3 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.9 boards per game.

Delrecco Gillespie is 109th in college basketball action with 7.5 rebounds per game to lead the Golden Flashes.

The 30.9 rebounds per game the RedHawks accumulate rank 243rd in college basketball. Their opponents pull down 30.0.

Antwone Woolfolk is 448th in the nation with 5.5 rebounds per game, leading the RedHawks.

Kent State's 96.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 158th in college basketball, and the 88.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 66th in college basketball.

The RedHawks' 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 31st in college basketball, and the 92.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 158th in college basketball.

