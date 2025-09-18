Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers wideout Kendrick Bourne will be up against the team with last year's 14th-ranked pass defense, the Arizona Cardinals (216.1 yards conceded per game), in Week 3 -- kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Bourne a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Cardinals? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Kendrick Bourne Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.7

3.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.0

5.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 26.59

26.59 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Bourne 2024 Fantasy Performance

Bourne picked up 37.1 fantasy points (3.1 per game), 101st at his position and 296th in the league.

Bourne accumulated 32 yards receiving, on three catches (three targets), with zero touchdowns and 3.2 fantasy points in his one game so far this season.

Bourne accumulated 13.0 fantasy points -- five receptions, 70 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Bourne accumulated 4.5 fantasy points in Week 13 against the Indianapolis Colts -- three catches, 39 yards -- which was his second-best performance last season.

Bourne picked up 0.6 fantasy points -- one reception, six yards, on one target -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Last season, Arizona allowed just two quarterbacks to record over 300 passing yards in a game.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Cardinals last season.

In the passing game, Arizona allowed six players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Cardinals allowed only one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, Arizona gave up over 100 receiving yards to just three players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Cardinals allowed a touchdown reception to 19 players last season.

Against Arizona last year, one player hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Cardinals allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to five players last season.

On the ground, Arizona allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Five players rushed for multiple TDs in a game versus the Cardinals last year.

Want more data and analysis on Kendrick Bourne? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.