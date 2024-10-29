Kelvin Sampson on 20 Big 12 Games: "I Don't Want to Sound Flippant, But Whatever."

A year ago, Houston joined the Big 12, and many wondered how the Cougars would handle the jump from the American Athletic Conference to college basketball's best league.

One year later, the Big 12 has added four teams --- Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah --- and will now play 20 league games instead of 18 during the 2024-25 college basketball season.

None of it phases Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, whose Cougars won the Big 12 regular-season crown last campaign.

"I don't want to sound flippant, but whatever," Sampson said Monday on the College Hoops Today Podcast. "I think I approach it like I did last year. We're going to play 20 games. Who we play first? Who do we play next? We're not playing the Big 12 --- we're playing the teams in the Big 12, one at a time."

Houston is currently ranked third in the ROTHSTEIN 45 and holds +190 odds to make the Final Four.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.