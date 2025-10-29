Kareem Hunt Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt will take on the 31st-ranked rushing defense of the Buffalo Bills (150.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Hunt's next game versus the Bills, should you think about him for your DFS roster?

Kareem Hunt Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.0

4.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.3

4.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.37

19.37 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

0.27 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.52

3.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Hunt Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Hunt is currently the 29th-ranked fantasy player (105th overall), putting up 60.2 total fantasy points (7.5 per game).

Over his last three games, Hunt has generated 21.4 fantasy points (7.1 per game) as he's run for 81 yards and scored one touchdown on 19 attempts.

Hunt has delivered 43.8 total fantasy points (8.8 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 39 times for 164 yards and three scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 34 yards on four receptions (four targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Hunt's season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, as he put up 17.7 fantasy points by reeling in one pass (on one target) for eight yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kareem Hunt let down his fantasy managers against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, when he mustered only 1.8 fantasy points (4 carries, 18 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

The Bills have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

Buffalo has allowed two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for three or more TDs in a game versus the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Bills have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Two players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bills this year.

Buffalo has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Bills have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

