Kareem Hunt Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

In Week 3 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), running back Kareem Hunt and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the New York Giants, who have the 32nd-ranked run defense in the NFL (177.5 yards conceded per game).

With Hunt's next game against the Giants, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Kareem Hunt Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 32.06

32.06 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.54

7.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Hunt Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Hunt is currently the 49th-ranked player in fantasy (228th overall), with six total fantasy points (three per game).

Through two games this year, Hunt has posted six fantasy points, rushing for 47 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 13 carries. He has also contributed 13 yards on three catches (four targets) as a pass-catcher.

Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Hunt toted the ball eight times for 31 yards (3.9 yards per carry) with one catch (on one target) for three yards as a receiver, good for 3.4 fantasy points.

Giants Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this year.

The Giants have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New York has allowed one player to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Giants have not allowed a player to throw for at least three touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

New York has allowed one player to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Three players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Giants this season.

New York has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Giants have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

New York has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Giants this season.

