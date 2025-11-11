Kansas vs Texas A&M-CC College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-2) play the Kansas Jayhawks (1-1) at Allen Fieldhouse on November 11, 2025.

Kansas vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. Texas A&M-CC Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kansas win (89.4%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Kansas (-25.5) versus Texas A&M-CC on Tuesday. The over/under has been set at 147.5 points for this game.

Kansas vs. Texas A&M-CC: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Texas A&M-CC won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Kansas covered the spread when it was a 25.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time last year. That's more often than Texas A&M-CC covered as an underdog by 25.5 or more (never covered last season).

At home last season, the Jayhawks had a better record against the spread (8-9-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (5-7-0).

Against the spread, the Islanders performed better at home (9-4-0) than away (7-7-0) last season.

Kansas vs. Texas A&M-CC: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas was favored on the moneyline 27 total times last season. It finished 20-7 in those games.

The Jayhawks won all four games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -10000 or shorter.

Last season, Texas A&M-CC was listed as the underdog in eight games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Islanders played as an underdog of +3000 or more once last season and lost that game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Kansas a 99.0% chance to win.

Kansas vs. Texas A&M-CC Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas was 112th in the country in points scored (76.1 per game) and 91st in points conceded (69.6) last year.

Kansas grabbed 34.7 rebounds per game and conceded 31.7 boards last season, ranking 43rd and 211th, respectively, in college basketball.

Kansas was fourth-best in the nation in assists (17.7 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Kansas was 221st in the country in committing them (11.5 per game) last year. It was 274th in forcing them (10.3 per game).

On offense, Texas A&M-CC put up 75.8 points per game (123rd-ranked in college basketball) last year. It allowed 67.4 points per contest at the other end (50th-ranked).

Texas A&M-CC grabbed 33.0 rebounds per game (119th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 29.4 rebounds per contest (65th-ranked).

Texas A&M-CC delivered 15.0 dimes per game, which ranked them 77th in the country.

Texas A&M-CC ranked 186th in the nation with 11.2 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 58th with 12.8 forced turnovers per game.

