Kansas vs Green Bay College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

The Kansas Jayhawks take the court against the Green Bay Phoenix on November 3, 2025 ET in the opening game of the 2025-26 season for both teams.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kansas vs. Green Bay Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 3, 2025

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. Green Bay Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas win (99.1%)

Before you bet on Monday's Kansas-Green Bay spread (Kansas -30.5) or total (152.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Kansas vs. Green Bay: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Green Bay won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Against the spread last season, the Jayhawks fared better at home, covering eight times in 17 home games, and five times in 12 road games.

The Phoenix were better against the spread on the road (9-9-0) than at home (5-8-0) last season.

Kansas vs. Green Bay Head-to-Head Comparison

With 76.1 points scored per game and 69.6 points conceded last season, Kansas was 112th in the nation offensively and 91st defensively.

On the glass, Kansas was 43rd in college basketball in rebounds (34.7 per game) last year. It was 211th in rebounds allowed (31.7 per game).

Last season Kansas was fourth-best in the country in assists with 17.7 per game.

Last year, Kansas was 221st in the nation in turnovers committed (11.5 per game) and 274th in turnovers forced (10.3).

Green Bay's defensive performance was 11th-worst in the country last year with 80.3 points allowed per contest, but offensively it was more effective, putting up 69.9 points per game (283rd-ranked in college basketball).

It was a difficult season for Green Bay last year in terms of rebounding, as it averaged just 27.2 boards per game (seventh-worst in college basketball) and gave up 34.4 rebounds per contest (21st-worst).

Green Bay ranked 158th in the country with 13.8 assists per contest.

Green Bay averaged 11.9 turnovers per game (254th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 9.7 turnovers per contest (322nd-ranked).

