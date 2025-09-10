Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Jordan Mason and the Minnesota Vikings will face the Atlanta Falcons -- whose run defense was ranked 15th in the NFL last year (120.6 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Mason for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Falcons? We've got stats and info for you below.

Jordan Mason Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons

Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 42.97

42.97 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.32

0.32 Projected Receiving Yards: 4.58

4.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Mason 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Mason was 33rd at his position (and 138th overall) in fantasy points, with 104.0 (8.7 per game).

In his one game so far this year, Mason had 68 rushing yards on 15 attempts and zero touchdowns, ending up with 7.5 fantasy points.

In his best performance last season, Mason finished with 22.0 fantasy points -- 24 carries, 123 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 37 yards. That was in Week 4 against the New England Patriots.

In his second-best fantasy performance last year, Mason finished with 21.2 points (28 carries, 147 yards, 1 TD) in Week 1 against the New York Jets.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 10 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Mason accumulated 0.5 fantasy points. His stat line was: 1 carry, 5 yards.

In his second-worst performance of the year -- Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks -- Mason had 1.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 2 carries, 13 yards.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta surrendered more than 300 passing yards to just three QBs last season.

The Falcons surrendered at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Atlanta gave up two or more passing touchdowns to 10 opposing QBs.

Last year, the Falcons allowed six players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Atlanta let five players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Falcons last season, 27 players caught a TD pass.

Against Atlanta last year, six players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Falcons allowed only one player to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Atlanta allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the ground game, the Falcons allowed only two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

