Jordan Addison Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Minnesota Vikings WR Jordan Addison will be up against the team with last year's 22nd-ranked passing defense, the Atlanta Falcons (224.5 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Addison a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Falcons? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Jordan Addison Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons

Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.66

60.66 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.47

Projections provided by numberFire

Addison 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 149.5 fantasy points (10.0 per game) in 2024, Addison ranked 76th in the NFL and 18th at his position.

In his best performance last season -- Week 14 against the Atlanta Falcons -- Addison accumulated 31.3 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 133 yards and three touchdowns.

Addison's 22.2 fantasy points in Week 12 versus the Chicago Bears -- eight receptions, 162 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last year.

Addison recorded 2.2 fantasy points -- two catches, 22 yards, on three targets -- in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Last season, Atlanta allowed only three quarterbacks to register more than 300 passing yards in a game.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Falcons last year.

Against Atlanta last season, 10 players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Falcons allowed six players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, Atlanta gave up more than 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

The Falcons allowed 27 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Atlanta allowed six players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run defense, the Falcons allowed only one player to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Atlanta gave up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players last season.

The Falcons allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only two players last year.

