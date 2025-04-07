Jon Rahm Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Jon Rahm 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Rahm's odds to win the Masters are set at +1400, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks third and suggests an implied probability of 6.7%.

Jon Rahm Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Rahm has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year Finish 2024 T45 2023 1 2022 T27 2021 T5 2020 T7 2019 T9 2018 4 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rahm won the Masters in 2023, and in total, he has five top-10 finishes in eight starts at Augusta National.

His scoring average (70.97) is fifth-best among all golfers with multiple starts here since 2007.

Further, Rahm has gone under par in 16 of 32 career rounds here. Since 2007, the under-par rate for all golfers is only 29.9%.

Lastly, no golfer has posted sub-70 rounds at a higher rate (37.5%) than Rahm among those with multiple starts since 2007.

Jon Rahm Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Rahm has finished top-10 in all five LIV events but did miss the cut at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour in January.

Here are his finishes since January.

End Date Tournament Tour Finish 4/6/25 LIV Miami LIV T9 3/16/25 LIV Singapore LIV T5 3/9/25 LIV Hong Kong LIV T6 2/16/25 LIV Adelaide LIV 6 2/8/25 LIV Riyadh LIV T2 1/19/25 Hero Dubai Desert Classic DPT CUT

Jon Rahm 2025 Key Stats

Here are Rahm's stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th from LIV Tour action.

Stats Value Rank Driving Distance 310.7 11th Driving Accuracy 58.6% 22nd Greens in Regulation % 73.7% 3rd Scrambling 63.4% 9th Putting Average 1.59 8th

Get a No Sweat Token to use on a “First Round Leader” wager on the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

For all golf betting odds and Masters betting odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.