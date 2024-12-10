Joe Burrow Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Tennessee Titans and their top-ranked passing defense (175.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Burrow's next game versus the Titans, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Burrow this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Burrow vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 19.7

19.7 Projected Passing Yards: 256.76

256.76 Projected Passing TDs: 1.97

1.97 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.05

19.05 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Burrow Fantasy Performance

Burrow has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 284.1 fantasy points (21.9 per game) rank him third at the QB position and third overall.

In his last three games, Burrow has amassed 72.9 fantasy points (24.3 per game), completing 89-of-132 passes for 1,034 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 35 rushing yards on six carries.

Burrow has put up 135.7 fantasy points (27.1 per game) in his last five games, completing 150-of-227 throws for 1,713 yards, with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions. He's added 52 rushing yards on 11 carries.

The peak of Burrow's fantasy season came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5, when he posted 33.8 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Joe Burrow delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (8.1 points) in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, throwing for 164 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Titans Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Tennessee has allowed at least two passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this season.

The Titans have allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Tennessee has allowed one player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 19 players have caught a TD pass against the Titans this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have given up more than 100 yards rushing to two players this season.

Tennessee has allowed 15 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Titans have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Joe Burrow? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.