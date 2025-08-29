College Football Best Bets and Player Props: Friday Night, Week 1

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

Following a 17-game slate on Thursday to kick off Week 1 of the 2025 college football season, we'll be treated to 11 games on Friday. That notably includes the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets-Colorado Buffaloes clash, and the showdown between the Auburn Tigers and Baylor Bears.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for this week?

All college football betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

College Football Week 1 Betting Picks

Kennesaw State at Wake Forest

For the first time since joining the FBS, the Kennesaw State Owls are going to face a Power Four program with a road date against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Week 1, and it's tough to see them producing many points in their season debut. After going 2-10 a season ago, the Owls hired Jerry Mack to be the team's next head coach, and his only experience as a head coach came from 2014 to 2017 when he coached North Carolina Central.

During the 2024 campaign, Kennesaw State deployed one of the worst offenses in the country, averaging only 16.5 points per game, and they scored fewer than 17 points in 7 of their 12 contests. With an inexperienced coach and a matchup against tougher competition on the road in Week 1, the Owls didn't do enough this offseason to drastically improve on the offensive side of the ball.

While the Demon Deacons' defense was 123rd in expected points added allowed per play on defense (0.11) last season, they have a new coaching staff in place with head coach Jake Dickert coming from Washington State, and they added some pieces in the transfer portal in hopes to bolster the defense.

If there was one thing Wake Forest could do successfully last season, it was handing the ball off to Demond Claiborne. The team ranked 44th in expected points added per rushing attempt (0.07) in 2024, and I expect plenty more of that due to the Demon Deacons being double-digit favorites at home.

Auburn at Baylor

After operating as the backup signal-caller for Baylor in 2023, Sawyer Robertson showed some flashes as the starter in 2024, finishing with 3,071 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. Among 129 qualified quarterbacks last season, Robertson tallied the fifth-best QBR (83.7) and eighth-best total EPA (73.0), per ESPN.

Robertson finished last season on a high note, as well, totaling 310-plus passing yards in three of his final four starts. On top of that, Robertson aired it out for 248-plus passing yards in 7 of his 12 starts. He'll begin the 2025 campaign at home facing an Auburn defense that was 67th in expected points added per pass attempt allowed (-0.01) last year.

Despite the Tigers working the transfer portal in hopes to strengthen their pass defense, it remains to be seen if it's enough to slow down Robertson and the Bears' aerial attack. At the same time, Baylor is returning three of their five leading pass catchers from last season, so Robertson shouldn't need much time to get going through the air.

Georgia Tech at Colorado

Replacing Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter is going to be easier said than done for Colorado, but Deion Sanders' squad has done a formidable job retooling the roster via the transfer portal. Of the incoming transfers, four-star receivers Sincere Brown and Hykeem Williams figure to have roles in the passing game, and three-star transfer Jaidon Salter was a solid dual-threat quarterback at Liberty before joining the Buffaloes.

Salter is just one season removed from a 2023 campaign where he tossed 32 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions while scampering for 1,089 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. Those additions and what should be an improved offensive line group should be enough for Colorado to do their part at home to contribute toward the over.

On the other side of the field, the Yellow Jackets are going to lean on quarterback Haynes King, who was 9th in QBR (82.4) and 27th in total EPA (58.3) among qualified quarterbacks last season. King led Georgia Tech to being 16th in expected points added per play on offense (0.12) and 36th in offensive success rate (44.0%) last year, and there's enough firepower on both offenses for this matchup to be a bit of a back-and-forth affair at Folsom Field.

