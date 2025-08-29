3 Best College Football Bets and Player Props for Texas at Ohio State

The crown jewel of Week 1 is a College Football Playoff rematch and top-three clash between the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Texas has the shortest odds to win the national championship (+550) while OSU as the defending champs carry the third-shortest line (+700).

On a pair of loaded teams brimming with NFL talent, star power will be leaping off the field. Quarterback Arch Manning sports the shortest odds to win the Heisman Trophy (+700) while wide receiver Jeremiah Smith touts the fourth-shortest line (+1100). Even Saturday's sluggish 12:00 PM EST kick off can't take away from the sky-high stakes.

This could prove to be one of the best Week 1 slates in recent memory, and the result of Texas-Ohio State will have a huge impact on that verdict. What can we expect in a meeting between national title contenders? Which lines are shaping up to be the best bets?

Texas at Ohio State Betting Picks

This is nearly viewed as a toss up with the Buckeyes favored by 1.5 points. Both teams return only nine starters but have reloaded with droves of talent. For example, the Longhorns replace Quinn Ewers with Manning, who has the third-shortest odds to be the number one overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft (+430). Ohio State is filling in its quarterback spot with former five-star recruit Julian Sayin.

As usual, big name programs simply reload. The highly-touted recruits who waited their turn will get their moments to shine. Backed by hefty NIL budgets, each team had the ability to fill in holes through the transfer portal, too. The bottom line: each team remains loaded with more than enough talent to win it all. What should we expect from this matchup?

The lines of scrimmage often determine the results in heavyweight matchups. Texas is returning only one starting offensive lineman, and one could argue Ohio State's O-line could get an upgrade this season. The Buckeyes bring back three starting linemen, Luke Montgomery returns after performing well as a backup in the 2024 playoffs, and top-five tackle transfer Phillip Daniels is expected to fill right tackle.

While Ohio State's offensive line could be a major strength as the season progresses, I have doubts about early in the season. Daniels is talented, but he started in only three games for the Minnesota Golden Gophers last year. Plus, Austin Siereveld is starting at left tackle when his previous starts were at guard. There should be questions about the starting tackles, and that probably doesn't bode well for an inexperienced QB in Sayin.

Texas is still loaded with defensive line talent, including Colin Simmons. In fact, the Longhorns are returning 69.6% of their sack production compared to the Buckeyes bringing back only 28.3% of their sacks. The Longhorns' O-line has questions, too, but Manning is a known commodity with the ability to make plays with his legs. Manning will probably deal with pressure better than Sayin, and Texas' pass rush is something we can bank on thanks to returning experience.

Ultimately, a difference in quarterback play and the pass rushes has me eyeing the Longhorns moneyline.

Manning's legs should be a big key for this matchup. Texas' offensive line have concerns ahead of Saturday, including left tackle Trevor Goosby wearing a cast on his hand. Ohio State still has talent on the defensive line, including former highly-touted recruits Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Caden Curry, and Eddrick Houston.

The Buckeyes' run defense should stay strong with linebacker Sonny Styles returning while Arvell Reese has experience after being a rotational piece in 2024. Of course, Caleb Downs is the best safety in America, too. The Longhorns ranked 70th in expected points added per rushing attempt last season, per Game On Paper. Quintrevion Wisner returns as Texas' top running back while the offensive line will likely take a step back.

OSU ranked 18th in EPA allowed per rushing attempt last season and return key pieces to the run D; Texas could struggle to run the ball on Saturday. I wouldn't be surprised if the Longhorns decide to lean on Manning's arm. This presents more chances for the Buckeyes to take advantage of Texas' offensive line.

I expect both defensive lines to generate pressure in this one, but as mentioned, Manning seems more suited to still make plays. His play making and mobility form an intriguing NFL prospect. Scrambling out of pressure mixed with some designed rushing attempts should mean over 27.5 rushing yards for Manning.

While we've been on Texas thus far, I still expect a competitive game. Ohio State should still get some production from its stars on offense.

Sayin is inexperienced and could struggle -- especially with the Longhorns likely applying pressure. However, we saw the Buckeyes make a clear effort of getting the ball in Smith's hands in any which way during the 2024 postseason. That should remain the case after Smith just helped OSU win a natty.

However, the Longhorns held Smith to one catch for three yards in last season's matchup. Texas focused on smothering Smith, and it returns cornerback Malik Muhammad and safety Michael Taaffe in the secondary. Similar to last season, the Longhorns will likely look to deploy a ton of disguised coverage while blanketing Smith.

This could mean open targets for Smith's counterparts. Once again, this receiving unit is not a one-man show. Carnell Tate ranks 29th on NFL Mock Draft Database's 2026 Consensus Big Board, and he stepped up to the plate with seven receptions for 87 receiving yards in the previous head-to-head meeting.

If I'm circling any of the Buckeyes' wideouts, it's Tate. With Texas likely doing everything in its power to limit Smith, this should mean some easy pitches and catches between Sayin and Tate.

